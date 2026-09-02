  • Wednesday, 2nd September, 2026

Korea Republic Force Falconets to 1-1 Draw

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Nigeria and South Korea ended it 1-1 in the two teams’ final friendly game ahead of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals starting on Saturday.

Forward Mary Mamudu was again on song to steer Nigeria’s U20 women national team, Falconets in front on Tuesday afternoon, but the Asians drew level in from the penalty spot with 12 minutes left on the clock.

The draw came on the back of a 1-0 defeat of host nation Poland on Friday in Brzeg, and sets the 2010 and 2014 World Cup silver medallists in good mode ahead of their first match of the competition, against tenacious Spain in Sosnowiec on Monday evening.

The Falconets will also take on China in Sosnowiec on Thursday, 10th September before proceeding to Lódź where they take on New Caledonia on Sunday, 13th September.

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