Katsina Health Workers Begin Strike Sept 8 Amid Diphtheria Outbreak

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Health workers in Katsina State have announced a seven-day warning strike beginning from midnight on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, a development that could further strain the state’s healthcare system as it battles an ongoing diphtheria outbreak.

The Assembly of Health Care Professionals (AHAPN), comprising several health workers’ unions, announced the planned industrial action in a notice addressed to the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Katsina State.

The notice, dated September 1, was jointly signed by leaders of the Association of Hospital and Health Care Professionals of Nigeria (AHAPN), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), and Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

The planned industrial action comes at a critical time for Katsina’s health sector, with suspected diphtheria cases reported across 29 of the state’s 34 local government areas.

The unions said the decision followed the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the state government on August 11, without what they described as any serious commitment towards resolving their longstanding demands.

“Over the years that we have been in this struggle, the state government has never demonstrated any form of seriousness on our long overdue legitimate demands, despite admitting the justification of our cries,” the notice stated.

According to the notice, the warning strike will commence at 12:00 midnight on September 8 and last for seven days.

The workers further warned that they would embark on an indefinite strike if their demands were not addressed by the end of the warning period.

The health workers said they had exhausted all amicable avenues for resolving their grievances, accusing the state government of failing over the years to demonstrate sufficient seriousness in addressing their demands.

They appealed to members of the public to understand their position and hold the government responsible for any inconvenience that may result from the industrial action.