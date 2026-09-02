DHQ: Military Does Not Negotiate with Terrorists or Support Payment of Ransom

• Vows to take down all insurgents in Nigeria

•Musa wants conditions breeding insecurity addressed

•NSA not behind alleged importation of illicit arms intercepted in Lagos, says Kokumo

•Borno lauds troops’ efforts as Zulum leads resettlement of refugees in communities

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reiterated its stance against negotiating with terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements, as well as payment of ransom to them.

The military also stressed that its major responsibility was kinetic operations, explaining, “As much as possible, we want to take down all the terrorists in Nigeria, or anybody who takes up arms against citizens in Nigeria.”

The iteration came as the military hierarchy clarified that the planned withdrawal of 200 US military personnel did not in any way affect the ongoing collaboration to rout insurgents and deny them the oxygen to operate in Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin, and the Sahel region.

Fielding questions during the Joint Security Press Briefing by the spokespersons of the security, defence, and law enforcement agencies in Abuja yesterday, spokesperson for the Nigerian military, Major-General Samaila Uba, stated, “Now, I want to make some categorical statements so that we are very clear.

“The Nigerian armed forces do not negotiate with terrorists. We also do not support the payment of any ransom. These are very categorical statements that I want us to take home.

“Now, on the issue of kinetic and non-kinetic operations, the major responsibility of the military is kinetic operations. As much as possible, we want to take down all the terrorists in Nigeria, or anybody who takes up arms against citizens in Nigeria. That is our major responsibility.

“But this whole-of-society, whole-of-nation approach to resolving security issues is also part of what the armed forces are doing. It is an important pillar of the command philosophy of the Chief of Defence Staff.

“So, where we need to support other stakeholders in conducting non-kinetic actions, we participate fully, without compromising the points I mentioned earlier about not supporting dialogue with terrorists or the payment of ransom.”

Uba said, “Then again, let it be clear that there are state initiatives. Some of them are state initiatives, and I think the one in Birnin Gwari, in particular, is the Kaduna State model.

“So, let it be clear, and let us remember that the major responsibility of the military is kinetic operations. That is why, in internal security operations, the police are the lead agency, and we come in support of the Nigerian Police.”

Responding to a question on the planned US withdrawal of troops, Uba said, “The armed forces of Nigeria clarify that the reported withdrawal of about 200 United States personnel should not be interpreted as a breakdown or termination of the Nigeria–United States security partnership. The relationship between Nigeria and the United States remains strong, enduring and mutually beneficial.”

He said the deployment of US personnel was tied to specific operational and counter-terrorism objectives, and the decision to draw down personnel was part of the evolving nature of that engagement.

He added, “Elements of the US security partnership, particularly intelligence cooperation, training and information sharing, will continue.”

Musa: We Must Address Conditions Breeding Insecurity in Nigeria

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, said the conditions that allowed insecurity to take root and persist must be addressed alongside coordinated efforts to counter terrorism and dismantle criminal syndicates and their network of informants.

Musa also stressed that lasting stability required timely intelligence, effective coordination, conflict prevention, meaningful engagement with communities, responsible governance, and economic opportunities.

Speaking at the 2026 North Central Regional Security Summit in Makurdi, the minister said the armed forces and other security agencies had an important role to play in protecting lives, restoring security, and creating the conditions for normal life to return.

He stated, “Our objective must, therefore, go beyond responding to threats as they arise. We must also address the conditions that allow insecurity to take root and persist.

“This is consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which places the security and wellbeing of Nigerians at the centre of national development.”

Musa said, “Under the president’s leadership, the federal government remains committed to strengthening the capacity and welfare of our security personnel, improving intelligence and inter-agency cooperation, and addressing the wider conditions that undermine peace and development. Security and development are inseparable.

“A farmer cannot cultivate with confidence when access to his farmland is threatened; a trader cannot sustain a business where movement is unsafe; and communities cannot prosper when their people live in constant fear.

“Our ultimate measure of success must therefore be the restoration of confidence, the return of legitimate economic activity and the ability of citizens to live their lives without fear.”

He said the summit was an important step in the collective effort to strengthen security through closer cooperation among the government, security agencies, traditional institutions, communities, and the people whom security agencies were committed to protecting.

Musa said, “The North-central occupies a strategic place in the life of our nation. It connects different parts of the country and remains critical to our agriculture, food security, commerce and national cohesion.

“When the region is peaceful, the benefits extend well beyond its geographical boundaries; when insecurity persists, its consequences are felt across the country.

“Unfortunately, recurring communal conflicts, farmer-herder disputes, banditry, kidnapping, the proliferation of illicit arms and other forms of criminality continue to threaten lives and livelihoods in parts of the region. These challenges are complex, and they cannot be resolved by military action alone.”

NSA Not Behind Alleged Importation of Illicit Arms Intercepted in Lagos, Says Kokumo

Director-General of National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), DIG Johnson Kokumo, dismissed as false viral allegations that persons arrested over the seizure of illegal arms at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos were sponsored by National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Kokumo revealed that more than 19,000 illicit weapons had been publicly destroyed in four years.

He explained that he was personally present at the Tin Can Island Port when the Nigerian Customs Service handed over 399 assorted automatic weapons intercepted at the port to the centre.

According to him, “The story in the video is not correct and cannot be correct. I was at the Tin Can Island Port with the Comptroller-General. 399 assorted automatic weapons were intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service at the port. And this cache of arms, illegal weapons, was handed over to the centre.

“I was not there in a representative capacity; I was there personally. And the Comptroller-General, of course, was also present personally to do the handing over.”

Kokumo said the seized weapons were currently secured in an armoury, while two suspects arrested in connection with the illegal importation remained in custody.

He stated, “As I am talking to you, the arms are in a secured armoury. Two suspects arrested in connection with the illegal importation are currently in custody.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to bringing to book the criminal elements in Nigeria and possibly identifying their international criminal partners outside the shores of Nigeria.”

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, the director-general said the Second Quarter Arms Destruction Exercise for 2026 was successfully conducted on July 30 at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, Abuja.

During the exercise, he said, 1,419 illicit weapons were publicly destroyed, bringing the cumulative number of illicit weapons destroyed by the centre to more than 19,000 since 2022, and underscoring the federal government’s sustained commitment to ridding the country of illegal arms.

Kokumo said, “In the last three months, the following recoveries were made: the retrieval/recovery of 5,050 illicit, unserviceable, decommissioned and obsolete assorted automatic weapons from the Nigeria Police Force in June 2026.

“399 JOJEF automatic guns intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service and handed over to the NCCSALW on 17 August 2026; and varying quantities of illicit weapons retrieved/recovered from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).”

He stated that the centre, in collaboration with the Office of the Federal Director of Public Prosecutions, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, continued to pursue the prosecution of individuals arrested and investigated in connection with the trafficking, importation and illegal manufacture of small arms and light weapons.

Kokumo explained that notable cases included, “The arrest, investigation and ongoing trial of 11 suspects linked to the illegal importation of 844 assorted automatic firearms and 112,500 rounds of ammunition, all contained in a container intercepted at Onne Port by the Nigeria Customs Service and handed over to the national centre.

“The principal suspects remain in custody, while investigations are ongoing with a view to bringing fleeing suspects to book. The arrest, investigation and ongoing prosecution of criminal elements connected with the unlawful manufacture of firearms and ammunition in Minna, Niger State.”

Kokumo added, “In view of the forthcoming general election in Nigeria, there is a need for greater public awareness of the existence of the National Forest Guards (NFG), a federal government initiative coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.”

He urged the public to ignore the illegal “Nigeria Forest Security Service” (NFSS), led by Joshua Osatimehin, who called himself “Commander General”.

He also revealed that key members of the illegal group, including Osatimehin, had been arrested and were currently facing prosecution.

“A court order also mandates the sealing of the group’s offices nationwide,” Kokumo revealed.

Borno Lauds Troops as Zulum Leads Resettlement of Refugees in Communities

Borno State Government lauded troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), for their courage, resilience and sustained commitment to maintaining security across border communities and creating the conditions necessary for the restoration of civilian life.

Governor Babagana Zulum made the commendation when he visited the headquarters of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), following his working visit to 68 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Mallam-Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to a statement by Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, Zulum’s engagement with the theatre commander provided an opportunity to review the security situation in the Mallam-Fatori axis and ongoing efforts by OPHK to consolidate military gains, secure liberated communities, and sustain the conditions required for the return of displaced populations.

The governor acknowledged the critical role of the military in securing liberated communities and assured OPHK of the continued support of the Borno State government, particularly in providing essential requirements to enhance troops’ operational effectiveness.

The engagement further highlighted the state government’s efforts to accelerate the resettlement of more liberated communities across Borno State and facilitate the safe and dignified return of refugees from neighbouring countries.

The efforts, Goni said, complemented the security gains achieved by OPHK and were aimed at restoring essential services, rebuilding communities and creating conditions for sustainable return and reintegration.

Earlier, at 68 Battalion, Mallam-Fatori, Zulum interacted with the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Daniel Chiwar, senior officers, and troops deployed to the area.