Wike, Obaseki, PDP Mourn Dan Orbih

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, former governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PP) have mourned the passing of PDP National Vice Chairman (South-south), Chief Daniel Osi Orbih.

Orbih, who passed away on Monday, August 31, at 64, is survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence Orbih, children, Miss Winifred Anwosiobor Orbih and Dr. Mildred Omonemi Orbih; his brothers and sisters as well as other members of the extended family.

Wike described Orbih’s death as painful, saying he lost a true friend and political associate.

Wike, who reacted to the death through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said the deceased was “a friend indeed”.

He described Orbih’s death as the “fall of one of the biggest trees in the political forest of Edo State”, adding that he would be missed by all.

Wike stated, “I have lost a friend and a committed political ally. Dan Osi Orbih was everything anyone could desire in friendship and political associate. But we can’t question God, He gives and He takes.”

Obaseki said for many years Orbih provided leadership to PDP in Edo State as its state Chairman and subsequently served as PDP National Vice Chairman, South South.

Obaseki said, “Through these roles, he contributed significantly to the development of the party in Edo State and Nigeria.

“Chief Orbih’s long years of engagement in public affairs earned him a place in the political history of Edo State, and his passing represents a significant loss to the state and the nation.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Chief Dan Osi Orbih, his friends, political associates, colleagues and numerous well-wishers. I particularly sympathise with his wife, children and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The PDP leadership described Orbih as a loyal, committed, and dependable party member, who devoted himself to the ideals of democracy and the advancement of the party.

PDP, in a statement by factional National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, said Orbih’s dedication, wisdom, and contributions to the growth and stability of PDP would continue to be appreciated and fondly remembered by the party and its members.

“His death is a great loss, not only to his family and loved ones, but also to the entire PDP family,” the party stated.