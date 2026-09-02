Adeleke University Commissions 200kWp Solar System, Targets Reliable Power Supply

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, has commissioned a 200-kilowatt peak (200kWp) commercial and industrial solar power system installed by DVS Reliable Energy for the university’s Senate Building.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DVS Reliable Energy, Mr. David Adewuyi, said the project would provide uninterrupted, reliable and sustainable electricity to the university, while reducing its dependence on the national grid and diesel-powered generators.

Adewuyi, who spoke during the commissioning of the 200kWp C&I solar power system, said the installation was designed to operate effectively with or without electricity from the national grid.

He explained that the solar panels had an expected lifespan of up to 25 years, while the batteries came with a 10-year warranty and the inverters were covered by a five-year warranty.

According to him, “DVS Reliable Energy would also provide free maintenance services for the entire solar system for the first year.

He said, “DVS Reliable Energy has been operating for almost 10 years, and this is just one of our several solutions that we have provided that is reliable and sustainable.

“As you can see, even for the past seven days of testing, they have been using it without electricity at all. This system works perfectly with or without electricity. So, we can say it is an off-grid installation.

“So aside from relief from generator, this can also standalone without depending on grid supply at all.”

The DVS Reliable Energy boss described the project as the first of its kind for Adeleke University and the beginning of what could become a complete transition to clean and reliable solar energy across the institution.

He commended the university authorities for taking what he described as a bold and wise decision to embrace renewable energy, saying the investment would stand the test of time.

Also speaking at the event, Chief, Mrs. Modupe Sanni Adeleke, who represented the chairman of the university, Dr. Deji Adeleke, commended DVS Reliable Energy for delivering the solar project to the university community.

She stressed the importance of reliable electricity to the development and smooth running of the institution, noting that the rising cost of diesel had made alternative sources of energy increasingly necessary.

According to her, “We want to thank them for taking our money and giving us what we requested for. Light is very important for the lives of everybody. Everybody knows we like light here in Osun State, and it is the same light that we have that was given to them in Osun State.”

She also commended the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Solomon Ajayi, the Pro-Chancellor and other principal officers of the university for their efforts towards building a conducive and sustainable university community.

Chief Adeleke recalled that she initially considered the cost of the solar project expensive but later became convinced that the investment would be worthwhile, particularly in view of the increasing cost of diesel and the need to reduce expenditure on power generation.

She said, “Because when the VC and my brother first told me, when I checked the thing, I said, ‘Ah, this thing is expensive o.’ But I said, I know we are going to recover the money because even in Nigeria today, diesel goes up every day.

“So, I told the both of them that if it’s going to work well, I think it’s worth doing, especially when they told me that there is a school that is off the electricity grid, that all they use is solar. I said, well, we can try it, and I’m sure it’s going to work for us.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Solomon Ajayi, described the project as a major relief for the university, particularly in reducing the institution’s expenditure on diesel and addressing interruptions associated with conventional electricity supply.

Ajayi expressed appreciation to DVS Reliable Energy for delivering what he described as a noiseless, clean and reliable source of power.

He said, “There is more to come beyond this, by the grace of God. It’s a lot of relief for us. See how much we spend on diesel, how much we spend for PHCN itself, a lot, interruptions here and there, and even on the generator.

“With this now, noiseless, clean and reliable power. I thank you so much. Thank your company, DVS Reliable Energy. I thank your MD, Mr David Adewuyi. I thank you and God will help us, by the grace of God.”

The commissioning marked a significant step in the university’s efforts to adopt renewable energy, cut energy costs and ensure a more stable electricity supply for its academic and administrative operations.

Meanwhile, Executive Director Internal Audit, Adeleke University- Dr Bright Nwamadi who was delighted and excited about the project noted that “since the testing went successfully, therefore So we hope we will continue in the same way and then it gives us value for our money.”