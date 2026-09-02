2027: Akwa lbom Police Stages Show of Force

Okon Bassey in Uyo

In a show of strength and part of proactive security measures ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command yesterday staged a major show of force and confidence-building operation across Uyo, the state capital.

The command said the exercise was to reassure residents of the Command’s preparedness, operational capacity and determination to maintain peace throughout the electioneering period.

The demonstration witnessed the deployment of Police personnel, patrol vehicles and other operational assets across major roads, strategic locations and identified areas within the Uyo metropolis.

The operation forms part of the Command’s deliberate strategy to enhance Police visibility, strengthen public confidence, deter criminal activities and send a clear warning to individuals or groups contemplating political violence, thuggery or any act capable of undermining the peace and security of Akwa Ibom State.

The State Commissioner of Police (CP) Baba Mohammed Azare, while addressing officers participating in the exercise, reiterated that the Command would not wait for violence to occur before taking necessary preventive action.

According to the commissioner, intelligence gathering, preventive policing, strategic deployment, stakeholder engagement and sustained visibility operations will remain central to the Command’s security strategy as political activities towards the 2027 General Elections gradually intensify.

Azare reassured residents, political parties, candidates and other stakeholders that the Police would remain professional, neutral, impartial and non-partisan, while providing a safe and secure environment in which every political party and law-abiding citizen can exercise their constitutional rights without fear, intimidation or harassment.

He, however, issued a strong warning to political thugs, sponsors of violence and other troublemakers that the Command would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt the prevailing peace in the State.

“Let me make it very clear: Akwa Ibom State belongs to all of us, and no political ambition is worth the blood or life of any citizen.

“The Police will protect the electoral process and the rights of every law-abiding person, but anyone who chooses violence, intimidation, thuggery or criminality should be prepared to face the full consequences of the law,” the CP warned.

CP Azare particularly cautioned youths against allowing themselves to be recruited, armed or manipulated by politicians or other individuals for political violence, stressing that their future is greater than political thuggery.

The CP further warned against the unlawful possession of dangerous weapons, attacks on political opponents, destruction or defacement of campaign materials, hate speech, threats, intimidation and any attempt to prevent lawful political activities.

Political parties, candidates and their supporters, he said are therefore advised to conduct their activities peacefully and responsibly and to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in maintaining public order.

The Command also urged political parties and groups to give adequate notification of rallies, processions and other major political activities to enable the Police make appropriate security and traffic arrangements and prevent avoidable clashes between rival groups.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities, movement of weapons, planned political violence or other threats to the nearest Police formation.”

The CP assured the people of the state that the show of force will not be a one-off exercise, as similar operations, intelligence-led patrols, raids, confidence-building activities and strategic deployments will be sustained and extended to other parts of the State as circumstances demand.

He stressed that the State Police Command remained committed to working with other security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political stakeholders, traditional and religious institutions, youth organisations, the media and members of the public towards ensuring that Akwa Ibom State remains peaceful before, during and after the 2027 General Elections.