Sir Ademola Adetula: 27 Years Ago, My Boss ‘Saw’ My Today

‘Adetula, spreading his arms above me, prayed quite canonically with effusions that denoted that he was almost asking God to make me change my decision. But ending his prayers, Sir Adetula said, “Oh God Almighty, in future, this particular newspaper house that he is disenchanted with and leaving, let him return there to head it.” I giggled, covering my face with the right wrist in disbelief to such a prayer, and then muttered ‘Amen’.’

By Kayode Fasua

In the aftermath of death, solution, best cocktailed as revival, has no place to stay. That summarises the existence unto non-existence of all mortals; without perhaps prejudice to the miracle or science of being risen from the dead or of the dead itself choosing to rise up in reunion with the living.

Thus looking straight ahead in deep contemplation upon the woozy import of the inevitability of death, the breaking news of barely a month ago, recapitulates. Top veteran journalist of huge professional stature, master news-story writer, rounded investigative reporter, and proficient media administrator, Sir Ademola Adetula, was pronounced dead. He was aged 74.

Adetula who later in life, in the privacy of his Christian religion of the Catholic genre was made a ‘Sir’ to publicise his induction into the Knights of Saint John International, KSJI, never galloped around in pomposity or gave vent to red-hot inscrutability of self-importance, but chose to live a simple life. In tandem, he never flaunted the Agama-lizard swagger common with most Nigerian big men, consequent upon his being bestowed Member of the Federal Republic, MFR, a national honour that naturally qualifies its awardee as top advisory committee member for the nation. He simply kept it simple, throughout his lifetime.

In fond memories, Adetula’s memorabilia are in the essence of his glowing contributions to journalism practice and how he hewed from it, what may be classified as developmental media exercise; a form laced with thrilling writing skills but devoid of mucky sensationalism or dangerous innuendos as has dominated the social media, especially today. To be the pet of Adetula while on seat as Editor, your story must be such that is first unprejudiced and balanced, ending with confirmation from relevant quarters. Again, your sources must be credible or verifiable while the story itself will end up in free-flowing prose of the news style that the reader can relate with.

The impact of the Owo, Ondo State-born Adetula on the Kwara State-owned Newspaper, Herald, remains indelible going by recollections from those who shared work experience with him, either as journalists or other professionals. Your first paragraph in a story before him, according to Adetula’s reportorial acolytes, must determine the headline as it is the summary of the entire news report. As for another person in the advertisement department, Adetula is remembered for his insistence that monies paid for adverts must first hit the company’s account untouched, for the sake of chastity, before you could demand payment of your statutory commission.

Retiring from the services of the Herald Newspapers, Adetula joined Ondo State-owned Owena Press Limited, publishers of THE HOPE Newspapers in 1995 as Editor, which was when our paths crossed as I too joined the media house a year after. He indeed employed me, having discovered the professional qualities he cherished, in yours sincerely. This particular historical excursion wells up emotions in me as the job given to me by Adetula was my first salaried employment in life, having hitherto practised as freelance journalist for SKETCH Newspapers in Ibadan, Oyo State, and simultaneously for THE HOPE itself.

To wit, and as a young unmarried man with swift heels, I relished the fanfare of being hailed by various editors for turning in a good copy, without thinking of settling down anywhere. But Adetula was not amused by my star-boy horticulture posture. He would rather that I take up a job that can set up a curriculum vitae for me. Then, my dad was SKETCH correspondent covering Akoko division of old Ondo State while my mum, a school teacher in that locality, was also a freelance reporter for THE HOPE. Quintessential Adetula, worried by my obstinacy in deciding not to take up a salaried job, had to route his quest through my mum. Predictably, I buckled.

Upon the creation of Ekiti State from the old Ondo State by the General Sani Abacha junta on October 1, 1996, however, Ekiti indigenes mostly in the top cadre of Owena Press Limited were eased out on transfer to their home-state with the algorithm that the newspaper company was owned by the Ondo State Government; thus placing the ladder of ascension for the ‘home boys’. Under this historic opportunity, Mr. Adetula, as he then was, was made General Manager, succeeding Prince Kayode Oni, who was redeployed, along with others, to Ekiti.

The ways of God or of providence, it would seem, will continue to awe. While Adetula now lives in the memory as a fantastic journalist, religious and community leader, and an immitable family man, perhaps not many persons are also aware that he was an unsung Prophet. While he sat as GM of Owena Press, it got to a stage in my career that I became bored with working for a government-owned newspaper and I sought leave to resign with my gaze on a Lagos-based privately owned Newspaper.

My resolve, to my dear boss, Adetula, was like a crazy idea in that, he believed that the sky was my limit, as my potentials counted in surplus within the organisation. He calmly advised me against resigning. I could also assess him that day, as patently worried.

The following day, I came calling in his office again, pleading that he should consent to my desire to leave as though he had such powers; but of course, it was in deference to my boss, who trained me sternly and in love, to be a total journalist. As I became petulant on my wish to resign, Adetula collected my resignation letter, invited in the Administrative Manager and directed him to do me a letter of commendation for use in my subsequent journeys. But suddenly, he stood up and commanded, “Kayode, kneel down for prayers before you leave us.” I complied.

Adetula, spreading his arms above me, prayed quite canonically with effusions that denoted that he was almost asking God to make me change my decision. But ending his prayers, Sir Adetula said, “Oh God Almighty, in future, this particular newspaper house that he is disenchanted with and leaving, let him return there to head it.” I giggled, covering my face with the right wrist in disbelief to such a prayer, and then muttered ‘Amen’.

On a day in October 2024, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa appointed me as Chairman/Editor-in-chief of Owena Press Limited, publishers of THE HOPE Newspapers, the same company I resigned from 27 years earlier. As I heard my appointment on radio, I was gripped with some feeling of divine trepidation as I suddenly realised that the prophecy of Sir Adetula has finally come to pass. Certainly too, I was enthused with the elevation and the avenue given me by Mr. Governor to contribute my quota to his administration, as per information dissemination, through the print media.

Curiously and incidentally, Adetula’s clairvoyance also unfurled in a dimension that was beyond my comprehension. My appointment ended his tenure as I took over the headship of the Newspaper house from him. For, after leaving Owena Press as General Manager, he was in later years re-appointed, this time as Chairman/Editor-in-chief.

As the rite of passage commences for Sir Ademola Adetula, the Scion of Sasere Dynasty of Owo Kingdom, starting from Friday September 4 with his interment on Saturday September 5, 2026 in Akure, the Ondo State capital, my condolences go to his widow and children and other family members. I mourn too with the media world, for the loss of this great, uncommon journalist, and my unsung Prophet.

Goodnight, great boss.