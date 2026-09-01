Lagos 2027: Hamzat’s Head Start, Rhodes-Vivour’s Challenge and Opposition’s Equation

The 2027 governorship election in Lagos State is shaping up as a consequential contest between an entrenched political establishment and an increasingly assertive opposition. With All Progressives Congress’ Obafemi Hamzat enjoying the advantages of party structure and political continuity, and African Democratic Congress’ Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour seeking to build on his strong 2023 showing, the race is already attracting significant attention. Yet, with several opposition candidates in the field, fragmentation could prove as decisive as voter sentiment. Can the opposition finally convert Lagos’s changing political mood into a coalition strong enough to break the APC’s long-standing hold on power? Jonathan Eze writes.

The 2027 governorship election in the Centre of Excellence is shaping up as one of the most consequential sub-national contests in Nigeria.

On the surface, the race appears tilted decisively in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whose candidate, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, enjoys the advantages of incumbency, an entrenched political structure and the backing of virtually the entire establishment of the Lagos APC.

But Lagos politics has repeatedly demonstrated that apparent political invincibility can be deceptive.

The 2023 governorship election remains the most important warning. Although Babajide Sanwo-Olu eventually won with 762,134 votes, his victory was not as politically comfortable as the numerical margin suggested. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party polled 312,329 votes, while PDP’s Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, obtained 62,449 votes.

Rhodes-Vivour also became the first major opposition candidate in recent Lagos history to seriously threaten the APC’s electoral dominance at the governorship level.

The question in 2027, therefore, is not simply whether APC can win Lagos. The more interesting question is whether the opposition can reproduce, consolidate or even surpass the political coalition that produced Rhodes-Vivour’s 2023 performance.

Hamzat: Candidate with the Strongest Structural Advantage

Obafemi Hamzat enters the contest as the clear frontrunner, and that assessment is less about popularity than political architecture.

The Deputy Governor has spent years within the Lagos political establishment. He served as a commissioner during the Bola Tinubu administration and has been deputy governor since 2019. His long association with the Lagos political structure gives him something opposition candidates traditionally struggle to acquire: institutional memory combined with an extensive network of political relationships.

More importantly, Hamzat’s emergence was not the product of a bruising APC primary. The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the influential leadership body of the Lagos APC, adopted him as its consensus candidate in April 2026. Governor Sanwo-Olu subsequently endorsed him, while President Tinubu also publicly endorsed his candidacy. The APC later formally produced him as its candidate. That sequence is politically significant.

The greatest danger to an incumbent party is often not opposition but internal fragmentation. Hamzat has, at least for now, avoided that danger. The APC’s principal factions have converged around him, giving the party a considerable head start in the race.

His running mate, Damilola Sonayon-James, also adds a potentially important dimension to the ticket, particularly in terms of female mobilisation and grassroots party organisation. The APC presented the Hamzat–Sonayon-James ticket as its 2027 governorship team in June.

The APC’s central campaign argument is therefore likely to be continuity: continuity of infrastructure, continuity of governance and continuity of Lagos’ developmental trajectory.

But continuity can also become a vulnerability.

After nearly three decades of APC dominance, voters may increasingly judge the party not by its historic achievements but by the everyday experience of Lagos residents, transportation, housing, flooding, traffic, environmental management, taxation, cost of living and access to economic opportunities.

Hamzat’s greatest challenge may therefore not be defeating Rhodes-Vivour. It may be persuading a younger, increasingly demanding electorate that continuity represents progress rather than political inertia.

Rhodes-Vivour: Opposition’s Most Recognisable Challenger

If Hamzat possesses the strongest political machine, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour possesses perhaps the strongest opposition brand.

Rhodes-Vivour’s political significance comes principally from 2023. His 312,329 votes demonstrated that the APC could be seriously challenged in Lagos when the opposition succeeded in mobilising a large urban, youth-oriented and reform-minded constituency. He subsequently moved from the Labour Party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he is again seeking the governorship. However, 2027 is not 2023.

The biggest question surrounding Rhodes-Vivour is whether he can reproduce his previous performance without Peter Obi and the broader Obidient movement that substantially amplified his candidacy in 2023.

Rhodes-Vivour himself acknowledges the difference. He has argued that his political structure has expanded since 2023 and that his campaign is now based more heavily on grassroots organisation and community engagement. He has also insisted that the ADC has built a broad opposition coalition capable of challenging the APC.

This is potentially important.

The 2023 Rhodes-Vivour campaign benefited from a remarkable convergence of factors: Peter Obi’s presidential candidacy, the Obidient movement, youth mobilisation, dissatisfaction with the political establishment and a strong anti-APC sentiment in sections of Lagos.

In 2027, the Obi factor will not operate in precisely the same way. Obi has moved into the NDC, while Rhodes-Vivour remains in the ADC. That creates an obvious strategic problem: can Rhodes-Vivour convert a movement that was partly national and presidential in character into a distinctly Lagos-based governorship coalition?

If he can, the race becomes considerably more competitive. If he cannot, his 2023 vote total may prove to have been an exceptional rather than reproducible political event.

ADC’s Greatest Opportunity Is Also Its Greatest Risk

The ADC’s strategic proposition is straightforward: consolidate opposition votes under one platform.

That is theoretically the most credible route to defeating APC.

The problem is that Lagos opposition politics has historically suffered from fragmentation. In 2023, the combined votes of the Labour Party and PDP candidates exceeded 374,000, more than Rhodes-Vivour individually secured. Yet those votes were divided between competing political structures.

That arithmetic remains relevant.

If the opposition enters 2027 with several credible candidates appealing to substantially the same electorate, APC could win without dramatically increasing its own vote.

This is why the emergence of Funso Doherty, Adedeji Doherty and Naheem Balogun, among others, matters.

Funso Doherty and the NDC Variable

Funso Doherty, who contested the 2023 governorship election under the ADC, is now associated with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). His political profile is different from Rhodes-Vivour’s: less movement-driven, more technocratic and strongly associated with issues of governance, accountability and economic management.

The NDC’s Lagos ticket has, however, been complicated by internal disagreement, with Naheem Balogun also laying claim to the party’s governorship nomination. That dispute illustrates one of the fundamental problems facing opposition parties: having an attractive candidate is not enough; the party must also possess organisational coherence. If the NDC dispute persists, both candidates risk weakening each other while simultaneously creating additional space for APC.

PDP: Party With a Name but Diminished Momentum

The PDP’s Adedeji Doherty is another candidate who should not be dismissed merely because the party currently appears weaker than it once was in Lagos.

The PDP retains historical recognition, established politicians and pockets of support across the state. But the party’s national crisis is an enormous handicap.

Lagos voters are increasingly inclined to treat governorship elections as contests over local governance rather than simply party identity.

For the PDP to become competitive, it would need to convince voters that its candidate represents a credible alternative to both the APC establishment and the newer opposition movement represented by Rhodes-Vivour.

That is a difficult proposition. The PDP’s problem is therefore not necessarily its candidate. It is the absence of a compelling political wave behind the party.

Jandor Factor

Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, deserves a separate mention because he was the PDP candidate in 2023 but subsequently moved into the APC.

His political journey is significant because it reflects the fluidity of Lagos politics. Jandor previously ran under the “Lagos for Lagos” banner, presenting himself as an alternative to the established political order. His movement into the APC demonstrates how political calculations in Lagos can transcend conventional ideological boundaries. His defection to APC is an added political and electoral advantage to the party in the state.

Geography of Lagos Politics

Any serious analysis of Lagos 2027 must go beyond social media. Lagos is not one political constituency.

The politics of Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Ikeja, Alimosho, Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe and the densely populated metropolitan areas can produce markedly different electoral behaviours.

APC’s strength lies partly in its extraordinary grassroots structure. Its dominance of local political structures gives it an organisational advantage that cannot easily be replicated by social-media popularity.

This is perhaps the central distinction between the APC and its opponents. Rhodes-Vivour may generate enormous enthusiasm online. But enthusiasm does not automatically translate into polling-unit organisation.

The 2027 contest will therefore be decided by an interaction between urban sentiment and grassroots machinery. The opposition must convert its intellectual and digital appeal into ward-level organisation, polling-unit agents, voter mobilisation and, critically, vote protection.

Rhodes-Vivour has specifically emphasised vote protection as part of the ADC strategy, arguing that the opposition must not merely mobilise voters but also protect the votes cast.

That is a significant evolution from 2023.

The Youth Vote Could Again Be Decisive

Lagos has one of Nigeria’s most politically sophisticated youth populations. Young voters are increasingly less attached to traditional party identities and more concerned about employment, transportation, housing, taxation, insecurity, digital opportunity and the cost of living.

This demographic presents both an opportunity and a danger for APC. If Hamzat successfully presents himself as a technocratic, modernising candidate capable of taking Lagos into a new technological and economic era, he could neutralise much of the opposition’s youth appeal. His campaign has already emphasised areas such as digital transformation, infrastructure, education and technology.

But if the election becomes a referendum on the accumulated frustrations of young Lagosians, the opposition could gain considerably.

The Tinubu Factor

No serious analysis of Lagos politics can ignore Bola Tinubu. The president’s political influence in Lagos remains formidable. His endorsement of Hamzat is therefore more than ceremonial. It signals continuity between the APC’s Lagos political establishment and the national political leadership.

However, the Tinubu factor is not necessarily an automatic guarantee of victory. The 2023 presidential election demonstrated that Lagos voters are capable of separating presidential preferences from governorship choices. Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos during the February, 2023 presidential election, yet Sanwo-Olu subsequently won the governorship with a substantial majority.

This is an important lesson for 2027. A presidential election may influence the governorship race, but it will not determine it mechanically.

What Could Defeat Hamzat?

There are five plausible pathways. First, a united opposition ticket. If ADC, NDC, PDP and other opposition interests find a mechanism for strategic cooperation, APC’s structural advantage could be reduced substantially.

Second, a major APC internal crisis. Hamzat’s current advantage depends heavily on party unity. A rebellion by influential blocs could alter the contest.

Third, a strong anti-incumbency wave. If economic hardship, congestion, flooding, housing pressures or other governance concerns become dominant electoral issues, voters could become more receptive to change.

Fourth, a significant youth mobilisation campaign. The opposition needs to transform digital enthusiasm into actual turnout.

Fifth, a low-turnout election. Paradoxically, low turnout may favour the party with the strongest political machinery. This makes voter mobilisation one of the most consequential aspects of the campaign.

The Ten-Candidate Field and the Real Contest

The wider field currently includes Adedeji Doherty of the PDP, Adeyemi Abiola Roseline of the APP, Femi Olaniyi of the SDP, Funso Doherty and Naheem Balogun of the NDC, Laja Adeoye of the APM, Hamzat of the APC, Oluwadamola Adesoca Sol Nuyi of the AAC, Rhodes-Vivour of the ADC and Robert Sowore of Accord.

Most of these candidates are unlikely, on present evidence, to threaten APC’s first-place position.

But they can still affect the outcome.

In a fragmented election, a candidate does not need to win a large percentage of the vote to influence who wins. A candidate drawing even 3–5 per cent from a particular demographic or geographical bloc could determine whether the leading opposition candidate closes the gap with APC.

Thus, the smaller parties should not be evaluated solely by their prospects of winning. Their importance lies partly in their ability to alter the distribution of votes among the leading contenders.

Current Ranking of the Major Contenders

On the evidence available as of August 2026, the race can reasonably be placed into three tiers.

Tier One — APC’s Obafemi Hamzat: He possesses the strongest political machinery, institutional backing, incumbency advantage and party unity. He is the clear favourite at this stage.

Tier Two — ADC’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour:

He remains the most recognisable opposition figure in the race and has the strongest demonstrated capacity to attract a large anti-establishment vote. But his challenge is converting the 2023 phenomenon into an independent 2027 coalition without Obi’s presidential campaign and the same level of Obidient mobilisation.

Tier Three — NDC, PDP and other opposition candidates:

They have the potential to influence the contest but, at present, lack the combination of structure, momentum and broad public recognition necessary to overtake the two principal contenders.

The Bottom Line

As of August 2026, Hamzat is the candidate to beat.

His advantage is substantial, but it is not irreversible.

The 2023 election proved that Lagos is no longer politically immune to opposition breakthroughs. It also demonstrated, however, that defeating the APC requires more than social-media popularity or widespread dissatisfaction. It requires an integrated political machine capable of translating sentiment into votes across 20 local government areas and thousands of polling units.

Rhodes-Vivour therefore remains the most consequential challenger, but his pathway to victory is considerably narrower than Hamzat’s pathway to victory.

The central question is whether Rhodes-Vivour can transform the ADC from an opposition coalition into an electoral machine. If he does, Lagos 2027 could become genuinely competitive.

If the opposition remains divided among ADC, NDC, PDP and smaller parties, Hamzat’s structural advantage becomes overwhelming.

The ultimate paradox of the 2027 Lagos election is therefore this: APC may not need to become more popular to win; the opposition must become considerably more organised to defeat it.

And that is why Lagos 2027 should not yet be described as a foregone conclusion, but neither should it be described as an open race. At the moment, it is APC’s election to lose, Hamzat’s race to consolidate, and Rhodes-Vivour’s opportunity to prove that the political earthquake of 2023 was not a one-election phenomenon.