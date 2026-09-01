FDA Says DSS’ Sowore Prosecution Pause Strengthens Electoral Process

The Foundation for Democracy in Africa (FDA) has welcomed the decision by the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, to appeal to the Federal High Court to consider halting the prosecution of African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, until after the 2027 presidential election.

The group described the decision as a demonstration of commitment to democracy, due process, the rule of law and the integrity of the electoral process.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by its Secretary, Comrade Daniel Elachi Omaga, and Co-convener, Comrade Isah Abubakar, the FDA said no presidential candidate should be placed at a procedural or institutional disadvantage because of pending criminal proceedings during an election period.

The group said the decision was consistent with regional and international democratic principles, including the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The FDA also commended Ajayi for what it described as his commitment to due process since assuming office in August 2024, citing the release of persons allegedly detained in error, payment of compensation to affected individuals and reliance on judicial processes in politically sensitive cases.

It also praised the DSS under Ajayi for progress in combating terrorism and insurgency, including the arrest and prosecution of high-profile terrorist suspects.

The group stressed that suspending Sowore’s prosecution should not be interpreted as placing him above the law or terminating the case.

“Rather, it represents a responsible exercise of institutional discretion to ensure the electoral process is not unnecessarily complicated by legal actions against a presidential candidate,” the statement said.

According to the FDA, the prosecution could resume after the election in accordance with due process.

The group said deferring the case would help promote a level playing field and strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

It urged institutions to remain impartial and ensure that Nigerians are allowed to choose their leaders freely and without fear or institutional influence.