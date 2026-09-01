AWLA: Women Lawyers Demand Level Playing Field at 10th Annual Parley

Stories by Steve Aya

The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Nigeria Chapter, has called for a renewed, nationwide commitment to empowering women and dismantling the social structures that restrict their personal and professional growth. The charge was delivered during the 10th AWLA Parley and Annual General Meeting in Port Harcourt, centred around the theme “Read Women Beyond Limitations”,

Delivering the opening address, Chairperson of the Parley Planning Committee, Ngozi Enyosiobi-Abafor, urged women to reject restrictive societal expectations. She emphasised that gender must never dictate an individual’s worth, rights, or potential, noting that a woman’s strength is measured by her ability to confront challenges and contribute meaningfully to society.

Enyosiobi-Abafor also addressed common misinterpretations of the gender equality movement, clarifying that female empowerment is not an attempt to compete with men. Instead, she stated, the movement drives toward standardising opportunities, so both genders can collaborate effectively in national development.

Keynote speakers Ginika Tor and Hon. Justice S.T. Bello echoed the demand for self-determination, urging women to take initiative rather than await societal permission to excel. They stressed that true success requires defining oneself by character and capacity, alongside building the resilience needed to push past career obstacles.

Furthermore, the Speakers condemned female antagonism in professional and social spheres. They called for an end to women tearing each other down, advocating instead for strategic cooperation, active mentorship, mutual support, and structural parity in education and career opportunities for the girl-child across the nation.

The Conference concluded with a unified mandate from the legal association: women must actively cultivate confidence, dismantle both internal and external barriers, and recognise their inherent strength to lead effectively across all sectors of society.