Afriland Properties Plc Appoints Agatha Obiekwugo as Board Chairman

Bennett Oghifo

Afriland Properties Plc has announced the appointment of Agatha Obiekwugo as Chairman of its Board of Directors, succeeding Emmanuel Nnorom, who is retiring after a tenure as Chairman which spanned more than a decade.

Obiekwugo joined the Board of Afriland Properties Plc in October 2018 as a Non-Executive Director. During her tenure, she has served on the Finance, Risk and General-Purpose Committee, as well as the Nomination, Audit and Governance Committee. As Chairman, she will lead the Board in providing strategic oversight as the Company continues to expand its real estate portfolio and strengthen its position in the Nigerian market.

An accomplished business leader, Obiekwugo brings more than three decades of experience spanning banking, commerce, information technology, consulting, and the oil and gas industry. She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adassa Energy Limited, an oil and gas company with interests across the upstream and downstream sectors. She also serves on the Boards of Heirs Insurance Brokers and Houce Limited. She is a founding member of the Women in Energy Network and a member of the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Obiekwugo holds an MBA in Marketing from ESUT Business School, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Edo State University. She also holds a certification from the Strategy Execution Programme at Harvard Business School and has completed several other executive development programmes and professional courses.

The Board and Management of Afriland Properties Plc expressed their appreciation to Nnorom for his service and leadership. Nnorom was appointed to the Board in 2014 and served as Chairman for more than a decade.

Commenting on the transition, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Afriland Properties Plc, Azubike Emodi, said:

“We are grateful to Emmanuel Nnorom for his dedicated service, leadership and invaluable contribution to the Company over the years. His experience and stewardship have made a lasting contribution to the Board and the Company.

“We are equally pleased to welcome Agatha Obiekwugo as Chairman. Having served on the board for several years, she brings a strong understanding of the company alongside broad business experience and an entrepreneurial perspective. We look forward to her leadership as we continue to execute our strategy and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

The appointment marks a leadership transition that maintains continuity at board level, underscoring Afriland Properties Plc’s commitment to strong corporate governance and effective Board leadership, as it advances its strategy in Nigeria’s evolving real estate sector.

About Afriland Properties Plc

Afriland Properties Plc is a leading real estate investment, development and management company committed to improving lives through the development, management and maintenance of world-class real estate offerings across Africa.