Elektron Targets Q1 2027 Completion for 40MW Embedded Power Plant in VI

Peter Uzoho

Embedded power developer, Elektron Energy, has assured businesses in Victoria Island of improved electricity supply with the upcoming launch of its 40 megawatts (MW) Victoria Island Power (VIPL) project, slated for completion in the first quarter (Q1) 2027.

The company has hosted a VIPL Customer Experience Day in Lagos, giving customers and business leaders a first look at the infrastructure set to deliver dedicated, embedded power to one of Lagos’ most important commercial districts.

Attendees received technical briefings on the 40MW power plant, insights into the Wärtsilä engine technology powering the facility, and direct engagement with the engineering team ahead of inauguration.

In a landmark collaboration, VIPL is being delivered in partnership with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) and under a licence from the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC). The model brings together generation and distribution capabilities required to supply dedicated power to businesses across Victoria Island.

The project is backed by institutional capital from ARM-Harith Infrastructure Fund, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), InfraCredit, and the Bank of Industry (BOI). The investor lineup reflects growing confidence in private capital’s role in building energy infrastructure for Nigeria’s commercial hubs.

Drawing from a track record that includes the Rack Centre IPP and the Ibadan Hybrid Power Plant, Elektron said VIPL extends its expertise in delivering dependable, purpose-built power solutions closer to demand centres.

Designed as a 40MW embedded power network, Victoria Island Power will offer businesses a more reliable and efficient alternative to self-generation through a professionally managed distribution network.

The company said the project is designed to reduce diesel dependence while giving businesses greater predictability, affordability, and control over energy costs and supply.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, Business Development, Elektron Energy, Mr. Ayomide Oladapo, said the plant addresses years of power constraints in the area.

“For years, businesses in Victoria Island have had to operate within the constraints of unreliable power, either absorbing the cost and complexity of self-generation or navigating the uncertainty of the grid. Neither model provides the predictability businesses need to plan, invest and grow with confidence.

“Victoria Island Power changes that equation. By delivering clean, dedicated, professionally managed electricity infrastructure, we are giving businesses access to reliable power without the burden of fuel logistics, generator maintenance or operational disruption. Ultimately, this project is centred on creating the confidence businesses need to focus on growth, productivity and long-term success,” Oladapo stated.

Also speaking, Site Manager, Energy Services & Upgrade, Wärtsilä, Mika Gummerus, highlighted the technical partnership behind the project.

“Victoria Island Power shows what happens when the right technical expertise, infrastructure and long-term planning come together.

“Wärtsilä brings decades of experience engineering flexible, efficient power generation, and through our partnership with Elektron, we’re applying that expertise to deliver embedded power directly to one of Lagos’ most important commercial districts. It’s a model built on close collaboration; from system design through to operation – and it’s helping make power there more dependable and efficient for the businesses that rely on it,” Gummerus said

As Elektron expands its distributed energy portfolio, VIPL demonstrates the company’s broader mission to democratize access to dependable power by locating generation close to where businesses need it most.

Businesses across Victoria Island can now register interest to join the network ahead of the Q1 2027 go-live.