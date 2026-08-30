Shettima Departs Abuja For AU Summit In Angola

.To present Tinubu’s address reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to peace, stability in Africa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for Luanda, Angola, where he will represent President Bola Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).



The high-level summit, according to a release issued by Shettima’s media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, will focus on critical strategies for conflict resolution and the advancement of lasting peace and stability across the African continent.



Shettima will join African leaders and other key stakeholders converging on the Angolan capital to discuss practical solutions to regional security challenges and strengthen collective efforts towards conflict prevention and resolution.



Nigeria, which has continued to play a strategic role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution across Africa and beyond, is expected to contribute to deliberations on strengthening continental mechanisms for preventing conflicts, resolving disputes and sustaining peace.

The Vice President, who is accompanied by senior defence and security officials, will deliver President Tinubu’s address at the summit, outlining Nigeria’s position on the issues under consideration and reaffirming the country’s commitment to peace and stability across the continent.

Shettima will return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements in Angola.