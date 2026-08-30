Tinubu Mourns NPC Chairman, Aminu Yusuf

.Describes his demise as profound loss to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Aminu Yusuf, describing his death as a profound loss to Niger State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Dr Yusuf, aged 66, passed away on Friday, after a brief illness.

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Niger State, particularly the people of Wushishi Local Government Area, as well as the deceased’s family, friends, associates and colleagues who mourn this painful loss.

Tinubu described Dr Yusuf as a distinguished son of Niger State, a consummate public servant, and a patriot who devoted much of his life to serving his community, his state, and the nation.



The President noted Dr Yusuf’s long record of public service, which included his tenure as Executive Chairman of Wushishi Local Government Area, service in the political and administrative affairs of Niger State, membership of the Board of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and his appointment as Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the Governor of Niger State.

According to Tinubu: “Dr Aminu Yusuf was a loyal public servant, a patriot and a distinguished son of Niger State whose life was defined by service and commitment to the common good.



“His passing is a painful loss, not only to his family and the people of Niger State, but also to the National Population Commission and the entire nation.

“Although his tenure as Chairman of the NPC was brief, he brought to the office a clear vision and an earnest commitment to strengthening the Commission and ensuring that Nigeria has the reliable demographic data required for sound planning and development.

“We shall remember him for his service, his dedication and his contributions to our nation.”

The President urged the leadership and staff of the National Population Commission to preserve the legacy of their late Chairman by remaining committed to the reforms and institutional strengthening he championed in the service of Nigeria.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus and give his family, colleagues and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Tinubu added.