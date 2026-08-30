Rising Costs Threaten Nigerians’ Last Glass of Consolation

As soaring energy costs and rising taxes threaten another increase in beer prices, even the bottle in which many Nigerians drown their economic sorrows may soon drift beyond their reach, writes Festus Akanbi

F

or years, the Nigerian beer parlour has served as a ministry of consolation. When salaries failed to stretch, contracts disappeared, and the price of food mocked the wage packet, many citizens sought refuge in a bottle and conversation. The problems remained outside, waiting faithfully, but for an hour or two the music was loud enough to silence them.

Now, however, high energy bills and a heavier tax burden threaten to make even that escape unaffordable. Nigeria may not be in a technical recession. Still, millions living through a punishing cost-of-living crisis could soon discover that they can no longer drown their recessionary sorrows in booze.

The latest accounts of the country’s three largest brewers explain why another round of price increases appears increasingly likely. Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries and Guinness Nigeria recorded combined revenue of about N1.41 trillion in the first half of 2026.

Nigerian Breweries accounted for N803.7 billion, International Breweries for N342.1 billion, and Guinness Nigeria for approximately N265 billion. These numbers depict a buoyant industry and a drinking public. Yet revenue is not the same as the amount of beer consumed. It reflects malt drinks, spirits, and other beverages, as well as beer, and much of the increase arose from price adjustments rather than higher volumes.

Indeed, the aggregate figures conceal a difficult struggle between stronger nominal earnings and rapidly rising obligations. The three companies incurred tax expenses of N112.87 billion during the period, an increase of roughly 58 per cent on the N71.39 billion recorded a year earlier.

Nigerian Breweries’ tax charge rose from N43.83 billion to N63.37 billion; Guinness Nigeria’s increased from N7.32 billion to N13.03 billion; while International Breweries’ climbed from N20.24 billion to N36.47 billion. Their combined pre-tax profit nevertheless rose by nearly 24 per cent to about N269.4 billion, suggesting that pricing, improved efficiency and lower financing costs delivered some recovery.

The danger lies in how long that recovery can withstand the next wave of costs. Under the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, beer and stout attract a specific excise duty of N72 per litre from July 2026, rising to N76 in 2027 and N80 in 2028. Excise is ordinarily justified both as a revenue source and as a public-health instrument: alcohol imposes social and medical costs which should not be ignored.

Nevertheless, an abrupt or poorly sequenced levy can also reduce formal sales, weaken investment and encourage consumers to migrate towards cheaper, unregulated drinks whose contents and origins are doubtful. A tax intended to moderate harmful consumption may therefore enrich the illicit market if enforcement is weak.

Taxation is only one head of the brewer’s hydra. Brewing is energy-intensive: water must be treated, ingredients processed, liquids heated and cooled, bottles washed, production lines operated and finished products refrigerated. Nigerian factories cannot confidently entrust all these processes to an uncertain grid.

They often must combine public electricity with gas, diesel, and other captive-power arrangements, then pay heavily to move products over roads where fuel, insecurity, delays, and vehicle repairs inflate transport costs. Packaging materials, imported machinery and spare parts add exposure to inflation and exchange-rate movements. Every bottle arriving at the neighbourhood bar carries portions of those failures in its price.

The arithmetic leaves breweries with three imperfect options. They may absorb the increases and accept thinner margins; cut marketing, capital expenditure or employment; or transfer a substantial share to consumers. Absorption cannot continue indefinitely, especially where shareholders expect returns and plants require maintenance.

Cost-cutting can undermine distribution, product quality and future capacity. Passing costs onward is therefore the most probable response, although it risks depressing demand. Brewers may also pursue smaller bottles, cheaper brands and promotional packs, allowing consumers to preserve the ritual of drinking while purchasing less liquid for their money—shrinkflation served with a frothy head.

Consumers have already demonstrated striking resilience. Social drinking is more than thirst: it is companionship, networking, celebration and, for some, anaesthesia against anxiety.

During the 2016 recession, drinkers told reporters that beer helped them forget unpaid bills, poor business and school fees, if only until morning. A decade later, the setting has changed, but the impulse remains familiar. This helps explain why brewery revenue can rise even while household budgets are squeezed.

Demand for affordable indulgence is often stubborn because people do not live by necessities alone; they also purchase moments of relief.

Yet resilience should not be confused with unlimited purchasing power. When the price of a bottle collides with the cost of rice, transport or children’s education, beer eventually loses. Customers first reduce frequency, share bottles, switch brands or migrate to spirits and informal alcohol.

Bars then sell fewer plates of pepper soup and grilled fish; distributors move fewer crates; transporters lose journeys; bottle collectors, entertainers and casual workers lose income. The consequences travel through a value chain that employs far more people than the breweries themselves. A price increase is therefore not merely a private quarrel between brewers and drinkers.

Government consequently faces a delicate balance. It should retain evidence-based alcohol taxation and firm public health safeguards, but provide a predictable multi-year regime, consult with industry, and resist surprise fiscal changes.

More importantly, it must attack the costs that taxes cannot explain: unreliable electricity, poor transport infrastructure, currency instability, overlapping levies and regulatory uncertainty. Reliable grid power would lower production costs more durably than discretionary concessions, while disciplined tax administration would prevent compliant formal businesses from carrying a disproportionate burden.

Nigeria’s economy expanded by 3.89 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, so the nation is not formally in recession. For households whose incomes have failed to keep pace with essential expenses, however, statistical growth can feel remote. Beer never cured recession; it merely postponed the conversation until morning.

If energy costs and taxes propel prices much further, even that brief postponement will become a luxury. The beer parlour will remain noisy, perhaps. Still, some tables will empty—and a country famed for laughing through adversity may find that its last affordable glass of consolation has been taxed, powered and transported beyond reach.