Governors’ Influence on the Civil Service

Since the return of democracy in 1999, political leaders have continued to weaken the civil service by eroding institutional discipline, promoting political patronage, truncating career progression and replacing merit with personal loyalty.

Promotions, appointments and recruitment are also frequently influenced by political connections rather than competence, qualifications or seniority.

As a result, competent professionals have left mainly due to stagnation, lack of incentives, political interference, favouritism and nepotism.

A recent example is the decision of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to reappoint Mrs. Titilayo Olayinka as Accountant General of the state barely 24 hours after she retired from the service upon attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.

According to a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Olayinka served as Accountant General from November 28, 2019, to August 24, 2026.

While justifying her reappointment, Oyebode, said Ekiti State has joined other states, including Enugu, Osun and Akwa Ibom, that have engaged seasoned retired accountants general to head the important office of Accountant General of the state, while other states like Kwara, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Katsina have sourced professionals outside the civil service to man their respective offices of state accountants general.

When people enter the service, they expect to rise through the ranks and eventually reach the peak of their careers. Bringing retired officials back to occupy the same positions they previously held can undermine that progression, particularly when competent officers are waiting to advance.

It can also breed frustration and weaken morale among civil servants who see limited opportunities for advancement despite years of service.

Mrs. Olayinka could have been considered for another strategic position, allowing the state to retain her experience without obstructing the progression of those coming behind her.

The civil service should be strengthened by creating opportunities for career progression, not weakened by decisions that undermine its institutional structure.

The truncation of career progression within the civil service should be discouraged in the states and at the federal level. Motivation needs to be encouraged.