Lookman on Target in Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 Win Over Sevilla 

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman was on target yesterday as Atletico Madrid defeated Sevilla 3-1 in one if the Week 2 matches of the Spanish LaLiga.

Atletico made a fast start, taking the lead in the fourth minute through Alex Baena, who finished Kang-In Lee’s assist to give the visitors an early advantage.

Lookman then doubled the lead in the 26th minute. The Nigerian forward found space inside the penalty area and calmly guided Pablo Barrios’ pass into the bottom-left corner.

The goal capped an impressive display from Lookman, who caused problems for the Sevilla defence with his movement and attacking threat. He had earlier seen an effort from outside the box blocked.

Baena added his second of the game in the 33rd minute, producing a fine finish from the edge of the penalty area to put Atletico 3-0 ahead before the break.

Sevilla improved after half-time and eventually reduced the deficit in the 66th minute when Miguel Sierra reacted quickest to a rebound inside the box.

Lookman was substituted moments later, with Atletico manager Diego Simeone sending on Arnau Ortiz as the visitors adjusted their attacking setup.

The Atalanta of Italy forward thought he had scored again after the restart, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Another effort from the edge of the box was also blocked before his substitution.

The result takes Simeone’s side to seven points from their opening three matches, sending them to the summit of La Liga and underlining their strong start to the campaign.

For Lookman, the goal represents an encouraging moment in his Atletico career, with the Nigerian forward playing a key role in a victory that sends his new side to the top of Spanish football.