East African Athletes Top 2nd Enugu City Int’l Marathon, 

as Gov Mbah Vows to Make State Africa’s Sporting Capital

Athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia have won the prime prizes in the 42km category as the Enugu City International Festival ended in grand style.

This was even as the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, vowed to return Enugu to its glorious sporting past and also make the state the sporting capital of Africa.

While the 42km race, where professional athletes from various parts of the world competed, was flagged off at exactly 6.30am in front of the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College, GTC, Enugu, the 10km race, where more Nigerians competed, was flagged off by the Secretary to Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, at Mgbemena Street in the state capital at 8.30am.

In the 42km men’s category, Edwin Kipyogo of Kenya broke the tape in two hours, 23 minutes and 38 seconds to emerge winner, carting away a cash prize of $15,000, while Habtamu Girma of Ethiopia came second with two hours, 23 minutes and 39 seconds to take home a $10,000 cash prize.

His fellow countryman, Shiferaw Daltiemayu, finished in two hours, 23 minutes and 41 seconds to place third and go home with a cash prize of $5,000.

Meanwhile, the best five Nigerian males in the 42km category also went home with handsome prizes.

Iliya Emmanuel Dung, who ran the race in two hours, 26 minutes, finished first as a Nigerian to cart away a cash prize of N3 million.

Solomon Nyango, Gyang Nyango, Nenfort Gofwo and Elisha Friday, who finished second, third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, got N2 million, N1.5 million, N1 million, and N500,000, accordingly.

In the women’s 42-kilometre category, Zennebe Aberu of Ethiopia emerged the winner after finishing the race in two hours, 48 minutes and 40 seconds.

Her compatriot, Negashu Chatiu, finished second in three hours, three minutes and 18 seconds, while Adugna Mahlet of Kenya came third with a time of three hours, six minutes and 32 seconds.

All three female athletes got cash prizes of $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, as their male counterparts.

Deborah Pam Badung, Elizabeth Nuhu Power, Fadekemi Olude, Lydia Akusho Thomas, Anna Agi, who emerged first, second, third, fourth, and fifth best Nigerians in the 42km female category, went home with the same prizes as their best Nigerian male athletes.

In the 10-kilometre category, where most Nigerians competed, Gang James Boyi, Davwi Gyang and Pam Joshua, all from Plateau State, finished first, second and third, respectively, to cart away all the cash prizes of N1 million, N750,000, and N500,000, accordingly, in the men’s category.

Ismael Sadjo and Kasinma Phage, who came fourth and fifth, respectively, went home with N300,000 and N200,000 each.

In the female 10km category, Patience Daylop, Obadih Vivian, Mwantiyi Teyei Davou, Danjuma Agness, and Nvou Gyang Tanko, who placed first, second, third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, won the same prizes as their male counterparts.

Presenting prizes to the winners, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, congratulated the winners and participants alike, saying the marathon was another demonstration of his government’s readiness to welcome businesses, create opportunities for young people and expand the state’s tourism potential.

Mbah, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, said his government was determined to not only position Enugu State as a preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living, but also as Africa’s sporting capital.

He urged participants to come back for subsequent editions and encourage their friends and colleagues to participate, as the competition would continue to improve in standards.

The Governor equally commended the state officials, sponsors and other stakeholders who contributed to the success of the marathon.

The event had in attendance the President of the International Association of Ultrarunners, Nadeem Khan, representing World Athletics; President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel; President, Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Sunday Odebode; President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Chief Tonobok Okowa; former Nigeria Olympic Team Captain, Yusuf Ali; and MD/CEO, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, the consulting partners of the Enugu City International Marathon, Mrs. Yetunde Olopade.

Meanwhile, many visiting athletes who spoke to journalists praised the organisation of the event and the beauty of the state, saying they loved the infrastructure, the green environment, and security, and looked forward to the 2027 edition.