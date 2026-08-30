PFAs’ Exposure to Equities, Government Securities Drops to N23.31tn

Kayode Tokede

Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) reduced their combined exposure to quoted equities and Federal Government securities to N23.31 trillion as of June 2026, representing a decline of 2.68 per cent, or N642.65 billion, from the N23.95 trillion reported by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) in May 2026.

Federal Government securities comprise FGN bonds held to maturity and those available for sale, treasury bills, agency bonds issued by the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), Sukuk instruments, green bonds and state government securities.

Despite the month-on-month decline, PenCom’s report showed a significant increase in pension fund investments in both the stock market and government securities since the beginning of the year, reflecting the appeal of strong equity market returns and the relative safety of sovereign debt instruments.

In the first six months of 2026, PFAs’ combined exposure to equities and Federal Government securities rose by 14.9 per cent, or N3.02 trillion, from N20.29 trillion in December 2025.

A breakdown of the data showed that PFAs’ investments in quoted equities climbed to N5.9 trillion in June 2026, representing an increase of 49.4 per cent from N3.96 trillion at the end of December 2025. Their exposure to Federal Government securities also rose by about 6.5 per cent, from N16.3 trillion in December 2025 to N17.4 trillion in June 2026.

The sharp appreciation in equity investments underscored pension managers’ growing confidence in the Nigerian stock market, amid improved corporate earnings and favourable market conditions. It also reinforced the position of government debt instruments as a cornerstone of pension fund portfolio allocation.

PenCom’s asset allocation data showed that, out of the pension industry’s Net Asset Value (NAV) of N30.7 trillion as of June 2026, investments in government securities accounted for 56.7 per cent, while quoted equities constituted about 19.2 per cent. This highlighted the industry’s preference for a combination of capital preservation and growth.

Market analysts attributed the increased exposure to equities to the strong performance of the Nigerian stock market during the period. They noted that improved corporate fundamentals, stronger earnings and renewed investor confidence encouraged PFAs to increase their participation in the market.

At the same time, attractive yields on government securities continued to offer pension managers opportunities to earn stable and predictable returns.

Treasury bills and government bonds remained particularly attractive to institutional investors. As of early 2026, Treasury bill yields ranged between 16 and 18 per cent, depending on the tenor and prevailing market conditions.

The sustained appetite for government securities was also supported by investor confidence in the monetary authorities’ efforts to contain inflationary pressures and maintain stability in the foreign exchange market.

The impact of pension funds on the equities market has become increasingly evident. Their participation contributed to bullish momentum on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), with investors gaining approximately N46.6 trillion in market value during the first half of 2026.

The market rally occurred against the backdrop of changing macroeconomic conditions. Inflation stood at 15.91 per cent in June 2026, compared with 15.15 per cent in December 2025, while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 27 per cent to 26.50 per cent.

Analysts who spoke with THISDAY said pension funds were among the major beneficiaries of the strong re-rating of Nigerian equities, noting that many fundamentally sound stocks had previously traded below their intrinsic values.

They argued that the relative stability of the naira, an improving economic outlook and stronger investor sentiment encouraged PFAs to increase their exposure to equities while maintaining substantial positions in fixed-income instruments.

Industry observers also pointed to the remarkable growth of the pension sector over the years, driven largely by regulatory reforms introduced by PenCom. They said the reforms, together with mergers and acquisitions among operators, had strengthened the industry’s capacity to mobilise long-term savings and channel them into productive investments.

Commenting on the investment strategies of PFAs, Vice-President of Highcap Securities Limited, Mr David Adonri, said pension fund investments were governed by strict regulatory safeguards designed to protect contributors’ retirement savings.

According to him, the pension industry operates under a highly regulated framework because it manages workers’ retirement contributions and must, therefore, prioritise capital preservation.

He explained that PenCom imposes limits on investments in volatile assets, compelling PFAs to adopt prudent portfolio strategies that balance growth with safety.

“Pension Fund Administrators are required to maintain a careful balance between fixed-income and variable-income investments. The objective is to preserve contributors’ funds while generating sustainable returns over the long term.

“This diversified approach reflects the varying risk appetites of contributors and the distinct fund categories within the pension system. Ultimately, the overriding goal is to ensure that retirees have access to a secure and dependable source of income,” Adonri said.