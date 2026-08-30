Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort Backs AFRIMMA 2026

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort has been named the presenting sponsor of the 2026 AFRIMMA Music Festival, scheduled to hold on September 12 at Annette Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas.

The partnership between the Nigerian tourism destination and the African music awards platform is expected to provide an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s tourism and cultural offerings to an international audience.

The festival, themed “A Day in Africa,” will feature African music, food, culture, tourism and entertainment, with artists, DJs, creators, vendors and music enthusiasts expected to gather in Dallas.

Known for its warm and cold springs, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, located in Ekiti State, will use the platform to highlight the destination and promote its tourism experience to visitors beyond Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, AFRIMMA founder Anderson Obiagwu said the collaboration would extend beyond music to the promotion of African culture and destinations.

“This partnership is bigger than music. AFRIMMA has always been about showcasing the very best of Africa to the world,” Obiagwu said.

“With Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort as our Presenting Sponsor, we have an opportunity to use the global power of African music to shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s incredible tourism, beauty, and culture.”

He added that the festival would give attendees an opportunity to experience aspects of African culture through music, food and tourism.