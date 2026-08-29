Rights Activist Tasks Kogi Govt At35, Calls for Establishment of State Television





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Piqued by inability of the previous administrations to establish television station in Kogi State, the Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution CHRCR, Idris Miliki, has called on the state governor as a matter of urgency to establish the state television station, to encourage information sharing and development that will promote transparency, accountability and culture of the people.



This was contained in a press statement signed by Miliki made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.





“The place of housing and its development cannot be over emphases, we therefore call on the state governor and its government to put strategy in place and to look at it from the commercial perspective in investment, as whatever money invest in it, cannot be a waste that can still come back to the state government and will serve as an assets for the people.”



The right activist also urged the government to review and upgrade the social protection register in the state and for the government to have a social investment policy that can guide the distribution of palliatives and other humanitarian activities and intervention of the government, “now that we have Ministry of Humanitarian in the state.”



“We call for the review of environmental policy through environmental conference that can identify environmental challenges and come out with strategy for intervention in the environmental situation across the state. And reduce the risk for epidemic and health hazards across the state.



“The governor should look at the transport sector, and put strategy in place that will improve the land, water and air transportation system, that can create employment and generate revenue and provide services. By the proximity of Kogi State, that has boundaries with 10 other states including FCT,” he stressed.