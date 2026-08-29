Onuesoke Lauds FG’s Deal to Revive Delta Steel Company 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chairman of DAS Energy Services Ltd, Udu, near Warri, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has lauded the federal government’s agreement with Premium Steel and Mines Limited (PSML) to revive the moribund Delta Steel Company (DSC), Ovwian-Aladja, Delta State.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Steel Development, recently signed a sub-lease and operations agreement with PSML as part of efforts to restore the steel plant to full operation and reposition Nigeria’s steel industry as a driver of industrialisation, economic diversification and job creation.

The agreement also involves the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), Itakpe.

Reacting to the development while hosting investors in the industrial gas sector and other associates at an event sponsored by Gas Energy Limited in Warri, Delta State, over the weekend, Onuesoke described the agreement as welcome news.

He said the revival of DSC if successfully implemented could create employment for about 25,000 people and stimulate economic activities across Delta State.

Onuesoke said the project would also create opportunities for ancillary businesses, including trading and real estate, while contributing to the development of roads and other infrastructure.

“This is interesting news and an indication that our cries have been heard. If the project finally comes alive, it will provide employment to over 25,000 people, taking many unemployed youths off the streets of Delta State and helping to reduce crime.

“Besides, it will create opportunities for other businesses such as buying and selling and estate development,” he added.

Onuesoke also expressed optimism that the revival of DSC would lead to the rehabilitation of the rail line linking Ujevwu and Itakpe thereby facilitating the movement of steel materials between the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and Delta Steel Company.

According to him, the successful revival of the steel plant could restore Delta State’s position as a major industrial and commercial hub, attract new investors and stimulate economic activities in the state.

“If everybody is busy, the rate of crime will reduce and the state will become a more peaceful place for all,” he said.