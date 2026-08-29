Nigerian Homes Breaking Under Career Obsession, Says University Don

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

A university lecturer and Professor of Genetics and Biotechnology at the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Prof. Hannah Etta, has raised the alarm that many homes in Nigeria are experiencing disintegration because parents are increasingly prioritising career goals at the expense of allocating enough times to give their children, and young family members good upbringings.

Prof. Etta who described the phenomenon as Career Obsession in Nigeria, warned that it is eroding family values, creating broken homes, and leaving children with poor upbringings and dangerous gaps.

The academic stated this at the 12th inaugural lecture that held at the Department of Mass Communications Auditorium on Thursday in the university.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Links, Linkages and Missing Links: From DNA Backbone To Social Cohesion’,” Etta said that the pressure to “make it” professionally has pushed many parents to neglect their primary duty at home.

She said that children are now growing up without guidance, discipline, and emotional support stressing that the modern rush for promotions, side hustles and financial security has created “missing links” in Nigerian households.

“Fathers and mothers now spend less time with their children, outsourcing parenting to caregivers, schools, and social media” a development the academic don said it’s worrisome.

“The family is the first school of the child. But when parents are absent emotionally and physically because of career obsession, we produce a generation with identity problems,” Etta said.

She lamented that the breakdown is evident in rising cases of juvenile delinquency, drug abuse, and mental health issues among young people adding that many parents only realise the damage when it is too late to correct.

Etta stressed that career advancement and family responsibility must be balanced, arguing that no salary, title, or achievement can replace the role of present parents in shaping character and values.

She called on government at all levels to introduce policies that support work-life balance, including flexible work hours and parental leave.

She also urged religious and community leaders to preach the importance of family cohesion over material pursuit.

“Development means nothing if our homes are collapsing. We must bring the missing links together before the damage becomes irreversible,” she warned.

Etta’s remarks came amid growing concern from sociologists and educators about the impact of economic pressure on Nigerian families. Many agree that while ambition is good, it should not come at the cost of the home front.

The Vice Chancellor of UNICROSS, Prof. Francisco Bassey, in his remarks, lauded Etta for making the 12th inaugural lecture a huge success.

The VC praised Etta for her hard work, and the feat she has achieved in the academic community.