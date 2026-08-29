Anosike to Abians: Don’t Let Disappointments Destroy Our Dreams

.Promises welfarist government, says ‘our best years are still ahead‘

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State for the 2027 election, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has appealed to citizens and residents of the state not to allow the disappointments they have experienced in the hands of the leaders, both past and present, to destroy their “dreams for tomorrow,” maintaining that the state’s best years were still ahead.

Anosike, in a goodwill message to Abians to mark the 35th anniversary of the creation of the state titled, ‘Abia At 35: Our Best Years, Still Ahead’, urged the people to strive to “create an Abia where our children will not only inherit our dreams but will inherit a state capable of making those dreams possible.”

The PDP candidate predicted that if the PDP returns to Government House in 2027, the government will partner the people “to build the Abia of our dreams” anchored on a welfarist philosophy where government exists to improve lives and create opportunities.

“For 35 years, Abians have stood firm. We have endured difficult times. We have weathered disappointments. We have faced moments that tested our patience and our faith. Yet, through it all, the spirit of Abia has remained unbroken,” Anosike said.

He outlined his vision for the next chapter of Abia’s development to include a government that works for the people, values workers, and creates jobs.

Anosike promised an Abia where salaries, allowances, pensions and gratuities are paid as and when due. “Those who dedicate their productive years to serving Abia deserve dignity in service and dignity in retirement,” he stated.

He said his administration would establish at least three viable industries every year to create employment, stimulate local production and expand the state’s economic base. “Abia must become a state where people come to find opportunities — not a state people must leave before they can find the opportunities,” he added.

The governorship hopeful said youths must not be treated as a problem but as the state’s greatest economic opportunity. He pledged massive opportunities through skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, technology, agriculture and access to capital.

Anosike said he would strengthen a co-operative economic model to help farmers, traders, artisans and SMEs access affordable financing. He also promised to invest in agriculture to ensure “no Abian goes to bed hungry” and to make the state a food surplus producer.

He stressed that the elderly, pensioners, unemployed graduates, widows, farmers and vulnerable citizens must be treated as a priority, not a problem. “We must build a society where prosperity is not measured only by the wealth of a few, but by the quality of life of the many,” he said.

“Let us not allow the disappointments of yesterday and today to destroy our dreams for tomorrow. Let us believe again. Let us work together. Let us build together. Our best years are still ahead,” Anosike stated.