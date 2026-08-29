Alake Honoured as Yoruba Tennis Club Celebrates 100 Years of Culture, Heritage 

Funmi Ogundare

It was a celebration of Yoruba culture and heritage, weekend as the Yoruba Tennis Club (YTC) Lagos, honoured the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, as part of activities marking the club’s centenary anniversary.

The celebration, themed: ‘Our Heritage: Present, Past and the Future’, brought together members of the club, traditional rulers, dignitaries and other stakeholders to commemorate its 100 years of history, cultural heritage and enduring legacy.

The event featured colourful cultural displays by the Campos Fanti Group, Lafiaji Fanti Group and Eyo Group, alongside traditional prayers for the continued growth, unity and prosperity of the club.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Yoruba Tennis Club, Chief Olawumi Gasper, called on members and Nigerians to preserve the cultural values, traditions and heritage that have sustained the club over the past 100 years.

He stated that embracing modernity should not come at the expense of the values and traditions inherited from previous generations.

He noted that the centenary celebration was not merely a commemoration of the club’s 100-year history but an opportunity to celebrate culture, heritage, identity, leadership and the enduring values that connect generations.

According to him, the strength of institutions, kingdoms and communities lies in the values they preserve and the people who transmit those values from one generation to another.

He described the club as an important institution of fellowship, friendship, culture, tradition and excellence, noting that its history was deeply intertwined with the evolution of the Yoruba people, Lagos and Nigeria.

“Today is a celebration of culture. It is a celebration of heritage, a celebration of identity, a celebration of leadership and enduring values that connect generations,” he stated.

Gasper, who welcomed the royal father of the occasion, said the monarch’s presence underscored the importance of traditional institutions in preserving the history and identity of the Yoruba people.

He described the Alake as a revered custodian of Yoruba history, culture and tradition, adding that traditional leadership remained relevant in providing wisdom and direction for the present and future.

“Tradition is not simply about preserving the past; it is about providing wisdom and direction for the present and the future,” the chairman said.

He listed language, food, music, dance, attire, customs, respect for others, communal spirit, humanity, dignity and responsibility among the values that define Yoruba identity, adding that successive generations of members had demonstrated that it was possible to embrace modernity without abandoning one’s roots.

“For 100 years, successive generations of members have demonstrated that it is possible to embrace modernity without abandoning our roots; to face the future without forgetting the past, and to participate in a changing world while remaining firmly anchored on our identity,” he said.

Gasper also paid tribute to the founders, past chairmen, leaders and elders of the club, whose contributions, he said, laid the foundation for the institution being celebrated today.

He urged members to honour their legacy by strengthening the values and institutions they inherited and ensuring that they remain relevant for generations to come.

“As we honour our elders today, let us also honour the generations that came before us, our founders, past chairmen, past leaders and elders, whose contributions have built the institution we celebrate today. We stand on their shoulders,” he stated.

He said the centenary should therefore serve as a renewal of the club’s commitment to the values that had sustained it for a century, while preparing it for the challenges and opportunities of the next 100 years.

In his response, the monarch urged members of the club to uphold humility, modesty and brotherhood, describing the values as essential to the continued strength and progress of the 100-year-old club.

Oba Gbadebo commended its members for sustaining the institution and preserving the values that have defined it over the years.

He said one of the qualities that distinguished the club was its ability to make members, irrespective of their social status, embrace humility and relate with one another as brothers.

According to him, “the club teaches its members that no matter who you are, you are forced to be modest, to be humble and to regard one another as brothers.”

The monarch stressed the need for members to continue to strengthen these values, noting that they had contributed significantly to the longevity and cohesion of the organisation.

The Alake also commended the club’s leadership, past chairmen, trustees and members for their contributions to its development, observing that the club had continued to improve each time he visited.

“There is no time you come to this club where you don’t find things looking better and better today,” he stated.

The monarch expressed delight at being part of the centenary celebration and commended members and guests who had travelled from different parts of the country, particularly traditional rulers and other dignitaries who honoured the occasion.

He said the enduring appeal of the club was rooted not only in its physical environment but also in the relationships, fellowship and values cultivated among its members.

The Alake congratulated the club on attaining 100 years and prayed for the continued growth and prosperity of the organisation.