Wema Bank CEO, Oseni to Chair CIBN 19th Annual Banking, Finance Conference

Bennett Oghifo





The MD/CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, has been announced as the Chairman of the Consultative Committee for the CIBN 19th Annual Banking and Finance Conference.

The conference is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Nigeria.

The Annual Banking and Finance Conference is the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN’s) foremost knowledge-sharing and solution-driven platform where policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, development partners, technology providers, academics, business leaders and other stakeholders within and outside the financial services industry, convene to exchange ideas.

They also share experiences, and develop practical solutions to contemporary challenges affecting the sector and the broader economy.

The 2026 Conference marks the 19th edition of this annual gathering,

Themed “Building a Resilient Economy in an Era of Disruptions: Strategic Imperatives for the Banking and Financial Services Industry”, the CIBN 19th Annual Banking and Finance Conference will generate meaningful conversations, provide practical insights and deliver actionable recommendations for strengthening institutions and positioning the Nigerian banking industry for sustained growth.

Resolutions reached at the Conference will be documented and forwarded to relevant stakeholders and policymakers in form of a communique, to aid and enable informed decision-making, policy formulation, and strategic alignment with global best practices.

Detailing the focus areas for the 2-day Conference, at a press conference, Oseni said, “This year, we have curated what is set to be the biggest edition of the CIBN Annual Banking and Finance Conference in years—and by biggest, I am not just speaking about size.

“What we have curated is a strategic fusion of insightful business sessions, bespoke youth-focused and cyber security programmes and a vast wealth of solution-driven discussions that will take place in a room where all the institutions, bodies and powerhouses with the authority to action the resolutions from these discussions, will be actively present, and this is how positive change is engineered”.

“For the first time ever, the CIBN Annual Banking and Finance Conference will feature a women-focused programme that will bring to focus the role that women play in building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready economy—a first-of-its-kind initiative that marks a defining milestone in our collective commitment to fostering transformative leadership and shaping a more resilient and prosperous future.

“For Wema Bank, this strategic focus on women and youth is highly imperative and fully aligned with our strategic goals of empowering lives through innovation and contributing actively to a society where every person is empowered to thrive and be economically active.

“I am profoundly proud to have earned the trust of the CIBN, the opportunity to lead the committee that has put this transformative conference together, and the honour to be at the forefront of a movement that presents the impact that we have been committed to championing, at a much larger scale.

“I encourage you to join us, as we work together to empower lives and promote the economy”, Oseni concluded.

Since beginning his tenure as MD/CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni has indeed engineered and championed unparalleled impact on a national scale, as well as in the lives of key demographics like women and youth, as well as strategic players like SMEs and other businesses.

As Chairman of the CIBN 19th Annual Banking and Finance Conference Organising Committee, there is no doubt to the level of impact that will be generated.

Other dignitaries expected to grace this grand occasion are President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima; Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, FCIB, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; The Chief Host of the Conference, Dr. Dele Alabi, Ph.D, FCIB, President/Chairman of Council, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN); and other distinguished leaders from government, regulatory institutions, development organizations, and the private sector.

Wema Bank is Nigeria’s oldest indigenous national bank, most innovative and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT.