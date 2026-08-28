FG: December Inauguration of Kano-Katsina Rail Project Sacrosanct

• As Train ride from Kano-Katsina achieved

Kasim Sumaina in Kano





The federal government has reaffirmed its determination to complete and commission the 284-kilometre Kano-Katsina railway project by December 2026, despite challenges earlier posed by insecurity, land disputes and the seasonal slowdown in construction activities.

The assurance was given on Thursday during a joint inspection of the project by officials of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Finance, representatives of lending institutions, the project contractor.

The inspection provided an update on the progress of the strategic rail corridor, with officials putting the level of physical completion at 80 per cent.

The inspection also involved the test running of the completed track from Kazuare, Jigawa to Daura, Katsina State.

Speaking on the sidelines shortly after the inspection, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Funso Adebiyi, said the project remained firmly on course despite some setbacks.

Adebiyi, noted that the rainy season had slowed construction activities slightly, but stressed that significant work had already been accomplished even as he explained that the current level of physical progress remained around 80 per cent, and that materials required for track laying had already been stockpiled at the project camp.

The Perm Sec, represented by the Director, Rail Transport Services, Engr. Habibat Buhari, asserted that the government was working to ensure the remaining activities were completed within the approved timeline.

His words: “We have done a lot of work for just one per cent physical progress and the project had reached a stage where major construction activities could be accelerated.

“Though insecurity in some sections of the corridor and disputes over land and canal areas as the two major issues affecting the pace of construction.

“The security concerns had disrupted day-to-day activities in some areas, while some communities were yet to accept provisions relating to the Land Use Act.”

Adebiyi, however, assured that the challenges would only delay the project temporarily and would not stop its completion.

“These will only cause delays, not stop the project. We have had similar cases in the past and they have been attended to and the government was intensifying engagement with affected communities and other stakeholders to resolve the land-related disputes and enable contractors to move into the affected sections.”

He expressed confidence that the December commissioning target would be achieved, noting that efforts were being made to ensure that the required rolling stock arrived in time for the commissioning.

“Even if we don’t get all of it, at least we get the ones to commission by December. We are targeting the commissioning of the project by December, God’s willing, and there is no going back. So we are on course,” he stated.

Also speaking, representative of the ministry of finance, the director, Office of the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Muhammadu Kamal said government releases were being made as and when due and the federal government has released it 15 per cent counterpart funding.

He said the level of work already completed demonstrated the federal government’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations under the project agreement.

He explained that the project was being financed through a combination of loan facilities and counterpart funding, with the federal government responsible for 15 per cent of the project financing while 85 per cent was covered by the financing facility.

The Senior Country Officer and representative of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Siya Biniza disclosed that the bank had invested about $250 million in the project.

Biniza described the railway as a strategic infrastructure investment with significant potential economic benefits for northern Nigeria and the wider region.

He said the inspection demonstrated that substantial financial resources had already been committed to the project.

Meanwhile, the contractor, Mota-Engil Nigeria, also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering the Kano-Katsina section by December 2026.

Representing the company and speaking in his capacity as chief financial officer, Vladislav Bystrenko said the first phase of the project, covering the Kano-Katsina corridor, was expected to be completed by December.

He disclosed that the extension from Katsina to Maradi in Niger Republic was expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

According to him, the project had reached approximately 80 per cent completion.