3,256 Women Benefit from Value Chain Development Programme in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Kogi Value Chain Development Programme has empowered no fewer than 3,256 women in the Rice and Cassava Value Chains through access to inputs, productive assets, and market linkages.

The State Project Coordinator, FGN/IFAD-VCDP Kogi, Stella Adejoh disclosed this while speaking at 2026 International day of Women farmers celebration in Lokoja ,

said the UN declaration of 2026 was a historic recognition of women’s indispensable role in agriculture.

Adejoh described Women farmers in Kogi State as the backbone of food security and rural prosperity as the Federal Government/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) commemorated the 2026 International Year of the Woman Farmer.

The event, held in Lokoja under the theme – “Celebrating Women Farmers: Driving Food Security, Inclusive Agri-food Systems and Rural Prosperity” brought together hundreds of Women Entrepreneurs, Producers, Processors and Markers of Rice and Cassava commodities, across the five benefiting LGAs.

Other stakeholders include government officials, lawmakers, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, CSOs, and representatives of financial institutions.

Adejoh noted that across the five VCDP LGAs of Ajaokuta, Ibaji, Kabba-Bunu, Lokoja and Olamaboro, women have moved from subsistence farming to agribusiness.

According to her, in rice, women have adopted improved parboiling, milling, packaging and branding to raise quality and income. In cassava, they are producing gari, high-quality flour and odorless fufu for expanding markets.

She disclosed that 3,256 women have so far been supported in the Rice and Cassava Value Chains through access to inputs, productive assets, and market linkages.

A key driver of the impact, she added, is the Gender Action Learning System (GALS), which promotes dialogue on household responsibilities and women’s participation in decisions on production and income.

She said Empowerment Learning Centres are also equipping women with skills in agribusiness, financial literacy, nutrition and entrepreneurship.

“Women are further leveraging digital tools for market information and weather forecasts, and adopting climate-smart practices such as soil and water management, homestead gardening and crop diversification to build resilience.

“Through VCDP, women have gained access to labor-saving processing equipment and are moving from small-scale production into aggregation and distribution,” Dr. Adejoh said.