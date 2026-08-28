Tinubu Directs Comprehensive Reform of Nigerian Football to Overcome Repeated Failures to Qualify for Tournaments

• Tasks NSC chairman to work with NFF secretariat and relevant stakeholders, including FIFA and CAF, for a broad, consultative reform process

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Thursday directed a comprehensive reform of Nigerian football to overcome repeated failures to qualify for major regional, continental, and world tournaments.

Tinubu said, “The reform must respond to a longstanding need to strengthen governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability across Nigerian football.”

The president, in a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, stated that while other sports had recorded meaningful progress since the reset of the sports sector under the re-established National Sports Commission (NSC), football had continued to struggle because of structural weaknesses within the system.

“Football, Nigeria’s most popular sport and the greatest beneficiary of public support, investment and national attention, has continued to struggle basically due to structural deficits within the system,” the president said.

He stressed that Nigerian football must begin to match the country’s exceptional talent, passion, and resources with stronger institutions and sustained performance.

Tinubu directed the chairman of NSC to work with the NFF secretariat and relevant football stakeholders to ensure continuity in essential football administration and facilitate a broad, consultative reform process.

The process will include appropriate engagement with FIFA and CAF while safeguarding Nigeria’s obligations within the international football framework.

The president called on football stakeholders and Nigerians to support the transition and work together to build a stronger, more accountable and successful football system.