NHRC Demands Arrest, Prosecution of Kuje Chairman Over ‘Leave If Not APC’ Threat

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Hon. Samuel Shekwolo, over his alleged directive that residents who did not support All Progressives Congress (APC) should leave the council.

NHRC described Shekwolo’s remarks as an unconstitutional assault on citizens’ fundamental rights and a dangerous threat to democratic participation ahead of the 2027 general election.

NHRC Executive Secretary, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, said the statement, which had circulated in a video online, amounted to intimidation and an attempt to weaponise public office against citizens holding political views different from those of the council chairman.

In a video that is now viral, Shekwolo is heard saying that residents must either support APC or leave the area council, adding that he would not accept opposition to the party during the election.

Reacting to the development, Ojukwu said the position was incompatible with the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees citizens’ freedom of association, movement, and protection from discrimination on the basis of political opinion.

He specifically cited Sections 40, 41 and 42 of the constitution, which respectively protect the right to freedom of association, freedom of movement, and freedom from discrimination.

According to him, no council chairman, governor or even the president has the constitutional power to banish Nigerians from their communities because of their political affiliation or opinions.

The chief human rights officer stated that the alleged remarks could have criminal implications, citing the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, the Penal Code and the Cybercrimes Act dealing with threats, intimidation, incitement, and communications capable of causing public disorder.

He warned that political rhetoric that created an “us versus them” environment could escalate into violence, particularly as the country approached another highly contested election cycle.

“History has shown that such rhetoric often begins with words and ends in blood, and the NHRC will therefore not wait for it to escalate,” Ojukwu said.

The commission also rejected any suggestion that federal or FCT government projects should be used as instruments for securing political loyalty.

Ojukwu maintained that Shekwolo, having sworn an oath of office, was bound to serve every resident of Kuje without discrimination, regardless of political affiliation.

NHRC consequently called on the Nigeria Police to immediately arrest and prosecute the council chairman.

It also urged Department of State Services (DSS) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the matter and introduce measures to protect Kuje residents from harassment, political profiling, intimidation, or possible disenfranchisement ahead of the 2027 elections.

The commission called on the APC leadership and the FCT administration to publicly dissociate themselves from the statement and affirm that membership or support for any political party could not be a condition for residing in Kuje or accessing public services.

NHRC assured residents of Kuje that their constitutional rights remained protected, and stressed that Nigerians were free to belong to any political party of their choice without fear of expulsion, discrimination, or denial of public services.

It urged anyone facing threats or intimidation in connection with the controversy to contact the commission through its toll-free line, 6472, or visit its nearest FCT office.

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive period as parties and political actors intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election, raising fresh concerns over the use of public institutions to exert political pressure on citizens.