Nwachukwu Backs Soludo’s Vision, Calls for Stronger Institutions, Infrastructure in Anambra

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





A member of the National Assembly representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Emmanuel Nwachukwu,

has backed Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s vision for the state.

He has also called for stronger institutions and infrastructure capable of meeting the needs of present and future generations.

Nwachukwu made the call in a goodwill message to the people of Anambra State to mark the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation, which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He expressed confidence that Soludo’s development agenda would continue to yield positive results, stressing that consolidating the gains of the past 35 years required sustained investment in institutions, infrastructure and human capital.

The senator described Anambra as a state defined by resilience, enterprise, courage and an enduring spirit of excellence, saying its people had continued to distinguish themselves nationally and internationally.

He noted that the state’s rich cultural heritage, reputation for innovation, commerce, education and human capital development had remained major sources of strength and pride.

According to him, Anambra’s achievements over the past 35 years demonstrate that greatness is built through vision, determination and a sustained commitment to progress.

Nwachukwu said the anniversary should not merely be an occasion for celebration but also a moment for reflection on the kind of Anambra the present generation should bequeath to future generations.

He commended Soludo for what he described as purposeful leadership and a development-oriented approach to governance.

Nwachukwu said the Soludo administration had demonstrated that sound ideas, disciplined execution and purposeful leadership could translate collective aspirations into tangible development.

He highlighted the administration’s focus on infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, human capital development and economic growth, noting that the initiatives were contributing to the vision of building a more liveable and prosperous Anambra.

The senator stressed that the sustainability of the state’s development would depend on building strong institutions and durable infrastructure capable of supporting economic growth and improving the quality of life of the people.

He expressed optimism that Soludo’s vision for Anambra would continue to take shape, urging stakeholders to support initiatives that would strengthen the state’s development foundation.

As the representative of Anambra South in the Senate, Nwachukwu reaffirmed his commitment to supporting policies and initiatives that would improve the welfare of his constituents and contribute to sustainable development across the state.

He said the 35th anniversary provided an opportunity for Anambra people at home and abroad to renew their commitment to unity, progress and collective development.

“Our 35th anniversary is a reminder that our best days are not behind us; they are ahead of us,” Nwachukwu said.

He wished the people of Anambra State at home and across the world a happy 35th anniversary, urging them to remain committed to the ideals of progress, unity and sustainable development.