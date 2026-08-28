Sahara Power Advances Nigeria’s Energy Infrastructure with $12m Lagos IPP

• 12MW plant to enhance electricity supply across Ogba

Peter Uzoho





Sahara Power Enterprise Group (SPEG), one of Africa’s largest private power businesses, has commenced construction of a 12-megawatt (MW) Independent Power Plant (IPP) at the Ogba Undertaking of Ikeja Electric Plc, Lagos, reinforcing efforts to strengthen electricity infrastructure and improve power supply reliability.

The $12 million project, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, will comprise six 2MW gas-fired generating units and provide reliable, cost-effective electricity to industrial clusters, businesses, residential communities, and public institutions across Ogba, Acme Road, Wemco Road, and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Enterprise Group, Kola Adesina, said the project demonstrated Sahara’s commitment to delivering practical solutions that support Nigeria’s energy future.

Adesina stated, “This initiative is about much more than breaking ground for a new power plant. It represents a bold commitment to Nigeria’s energy future and our determination to deliver dependable, efficient, and sustainable electricity to businesses and communities.

“Improving the availability and reliability of power will enhance productivity, growth, and value creation.”

Adesina said the facility will deploy modern gas-powered generating technology aligned with established environmental, operational, and safety standards.

He also commended the federal government, Lagos State Government, Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), Ikeja Electric, Cummins, and other stakeholders for supporting the project.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric Plc, Ogochukwu Onyelucheya, said the IPP represented an important step towards improving the quality, reliability, and sustainability of electricity supply to customers.

Onyelucheya described the project as a strategic investment that will provide a more dependable and cost-effective source of electricity while supporting business growth and economic development within the designated areas.

She stated, “At Ikeja Electric, our priority is to partner with forward-looking investors and developers such as SPEG to deliver innovative solutions that improve customer experience and reliable electricity supply across our network. SPEG’s investment in this IPP demonstrates the value of strategic collaboration in creating sustainable energy solutions for our customers.”

The company said construction of the power plant will be undertaken by Cummins West Africa Limited.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Cummins West Africa Limited, Mark Oni-Okeke, said the company was delighted to partner with Sahara Power to accelerate socio-economic development through reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

The Ogba IPP forms part of Sahara Power Enterprise Group’s broader efforts to deploy innovative solutions across Nigeria’s electricity value chain, strengthen energy infrastructure, and contribute to closing the country’s power supply gap.

Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government Area, Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, said improved electricity supply would create an enabling environment for businesses, attract investment, and generate employment opportunities within the community.