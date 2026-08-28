Ibom Air Takes Delivery of Third Airbus A220-300

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Ibom Air has taken delivery of its third Airbus A220-300 aircraft, to further strengthen its modernization and fleet expansion program, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr George Uriesi said.

Uriesi disclosed that the aircraft, registered 5N-CDC, was formally handed over to Ibom Air at the Airbus A220 final assembly facility in Mirabel, Canada, following the signing of the Transfer of Title (TOT) documents.

Group Manager, Marketing and Communication Ibom Airlines Limited, Aniekan Essienette in a statement said the latest delivery marks another milestone for Ibom Air and further positions the airline for enhanced operational efficiency and network growth.

Speaking after the Transfer of Title ceremony, the Managing Director/CEO of Ibom Air, Mr Uriesi, said “we are most delighted to receive the third A220-300 into our growing, modern fleet.”

“We thank our Shareholder, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, without whose strong support this would not have been possible. We appreciate his continued confidence in Ibom Air and his commitment to the airline’s growth.”

He stressed that the addition of new A220 will have a significant positive impact on the business, making Ibom Air’s operations safer, more passenger-friendly, more environmentally responsible, and far more efficient.

“We look forward to harnessing the myriad opportunities the A220 brings as we continue to expand our network and strengthen our position as a leading airline in Nigeria and West Africa.”

The Head of the Airbus A220 Program and Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Canada, Mr Guillaume Chevasson, congratulated Ibom Air on the delivery and reaffirmed Airbus’ commitment to supporting the airline’s growth.

“We are honored by Ibom Air’s trust in Airbus and the A220 Family. The A220 is the ideal aircraft for the airline’s fleet modernization, thanks to its exceptional operational flexibility, fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and performance across domestic and regional networks, and we look forward to supporting Ibom Air’s continued growth for many years to come.”

According to the statement, the delivery of 5N-CDC brings Ibom Air’s total fleet to 10 aircraft, comprising seven Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Regional Jets (CRJ900s) and three Airbus A220-300s.

The statement stated that the addition of the brand-new A220 further lowers the fleet’s overall age, reinforcing Ibom Air’s position as an airline with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Nigeria.

It posited that Ibom Air placed a firm order for 10 Airbus A220-300 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow in 2021.

“The latest aircraft is the second A220-300 delivered under that firm order, following the first factory-new A220 delivered in 2023. The airline also acquired an additional A220-300 outright in 2024.”