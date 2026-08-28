First Lady’s RHI Disburses N819m Grant to 1,638 Widows of Fallen Military, Police Personnel

• Describes the widows, who got N500,000 each, as women of extraordinary courage

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through her social intervention programme, Renewed Hope Initiative, disbursed N819 million to 1,638 widows of fallen personnel of the Nigerian military and police, in the second edition of the empowerment programme.

The exercise, under RHI Social Investment Programme for widows of fallen heroes, saw each beneficiary receiving N500,000 to either start a business or recapitalise an existing one.

The first lady, who announced the intervention in Abuja on Thursday, said N657.5 million was given to 1,315 widows of fallen military personnel, while N161.5 million went to 323 widows of deceased police officers.

Mrs. Tinubu said the beneficiaries were families of security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty from 2023 to date, adding that the intervention is intended to help the widows rebuild their livelihoods and provide for their children.

According to her, “Today, we are providing financial support of N500,000 each to 1,638 widows of our fallen heroes, covering those who have lost their husbands in line of duty since the assumption of office of Mr. President.

“This will enable you to recapitalise an existing business or start a business of your choice to care for your families.

“Today, we will make a presentation of the sum of N657,500,000 to the Chief of Defence Staff for 1,315 widows, and the sum of N161,500,000 to the Inspector-General of Police for 323 widows, totalling N819 million.”

She disclosed that the beneficiaries’ bank accounts were already being credited, explaining that the presentation at the event was only symbolic.

Mrs. Tinubu stated, “As I speak, your accounts are being credited by Zenith Bank. This is just a symbolic presentation today. God bless and prosper whatever business venture you all engage in.”

Mrs. Tinubu, who is also National Chairman of RHI, said the intervention was conceived not only to remember the sacrifices of personnel who died protecting the country but also to provide tangible support and opportunities for the women and families they left behind.

According to her, Nigeria remains indebted to members of the security forces who work under difficult and dangerous conditions to preserve the nation’s peace and security.

She acknowledged the peculiar sacrifices made by spouses of military and police personnel, stating that their lives are often marked by uncertainty and the knowledge of the risks faced by their loved ones in the course of duty.

She said, “The path of a military spouse is not an easy one; it is a journey filled with uncertainty, sacrifice, and ever-present awareness of the inherent risk that comes with loving someone who serves a dear nation.

“You brave women have stood by your husbands, keeping the home front, offering unwavering support and love. Also, you have felt the immense pain of losing your loved ones in line of duty.

“I applaud and acknowledge the strength, resilience, and sacrifices you too have made for our dear country.”

The first lady recalled that RHI had, on November 14, 2023, under its Social Investment Programme, provided N250,000 each to 1,420 widows and orphans of fallen heroes selected through the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association.

She said the initiative had originally targeted 1,710 beneficiaries during the first edition, but irregularities in names and bank details prevented some of those listed from receiving the financial assistance.

Mrs. Tinubu said the latest exercise was designed to expand the intervention and capture families of security personnel who had paid the supreme price.

She thanked the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, for assisting RHI in compiling the list of beneficiaries.

The first lady also conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s appreciation to the families, saying the president recognised the sacrifices of those who died in service to Nigeria.

Mrs. Tinubu said, “The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, honours and appreciates the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in service of our nation.”

She urged the beneficiaries not to see themselves as victims of their circumstances but as survivors who had demonstrated courage and resilience despite their losses.

She said, “We at the Renewed Hope Initiative recognise that the widows are not victims; they are survivors. You have shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity, and we are here to offer a helping hand as we chart a new path forward.”

Stating that some of the beneficiaries had been widowed for years while others suffered their losses more recently, Mrs. Tinubu appealed to the older widows to provide emotional support and encouragement to the younger ones.

She expressed hope that the financial assistance would help the beneficiaries rediscover purpose and build a more secure future for themselves and their children.

“I pray that all of you will have your hope renewed, discover purpose, joy, and a new future for you and your children,” the first lady said.

Earlier in his speech, Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, described the intervention as a demonstration of the federal government’s determination to provide relief and economic empowerment to Nigerians, particularly families who had suffered losses in the defence of the country.

Oluyede said although no amount of material assistance could compensate the beneficiaries for the loss of their loved ones, the nation and its institutions had a collective responsibility to ensure that families of fallen heroes were not abandoned.

He stated, “No material support can fully compensate for your loss. But I need you to understand that it is the collective responsibility of the nation and its institutions to ensure that the families of their heroes left behind are not forgotten.”

The CDS said the fallen personnel answered the nation’s call and paid the supreme price, stressing that their sacrifices would remain part of the foundation upon which Nigeria’s peace and security rest.

According to him, the RHI intervention complements existing institutional efforts to cater for families of fallen personnel and also send an important message to serving officers and men that the country recognised their sacrifices and remained concerned about the welfare of their families.

Oluyede urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously, particularly for their families’ welfare, children’s education, and future development.

He described the assistance as “a demonstration of national solidarity” and expressed hope that it would provide relief to the families.

The CDS also commended President Tinubu for his commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel, particularly through the recent approval of enhanced remuneration.

He paid tribute to fallen members of the security forces, assuring their families that their “courage, loyalty, and ultimate sacrifice will never ever be forgotten”.

Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, also described the intervention as an extraordinary demonstration of compassion and patriotism towards families whose loved ones paid the supreme price for Nigeria.

Disu said the sacrifices of fallen personnel did not end with their deaths but continued in the daily struggles of the spouses and children they left behind.

He said, “When a nation loses a hero, the sacrifice does not end with that hero. It continues in the homes, the hearts, and the daily struggle of families left behind.

“By choosing to reach out to these families, you have sent a powerful message that our fallen heroes and those they loved are not forgotten.”

Disu said the intervention went beyond financial assistance, describing it as a demonstration of solidarity by a grateful nation and recognition of the supreme sacrifices made by security personnel.

He stated, “Please, accept this gesture as a sincere embrace from the nation you served. Behind every fallen officer was a family that shares in the burden of duty and endures the ultimate pain of the loss.

“Nigeria sees you, Nigeria remembers you, and Nigeria is profoundly grateful to you.”

The IGP said RHI had demonstrated, through the intervention, that the Renewed Hope Agenda was not merely about policies and programmes but also about “touching lives, restoring dignity, and standing with Nigerians at their most vulnerable moment”.

He saluted fallen military and police personnel, saying their sacrifices have enabled millions of Nigerians to live, work, and pursue their aspirations.

Disu thanked the first lady for “keeping faith with our heroes and for holding the hands of the families they leave behind”.