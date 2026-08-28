Glo @23: Delivering More Value Beyond the Conventional with “Never Settle for Less” Campaign 

As Globacom marks 23 years of operations in Nigeria, the telecommunications company is looking beyond the milestone to how it can continue delivering more value to its subscribers. Its new “Never Settle For Less” philosophy captures that direction, building on the company’s long-standing emphasis on innovation and translating it into new products and digital solutions designed around everyday customer needs, from calls and data to customer service. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

Twenty-three years after it disrupted Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape, Globacom has become part of the country’s everyday story of connectivity, innovation and enterprise.

From taking mobile communication beyond the preserve of a few to driving competition, expanding access and repeatedly introducing products and services that have changed how Nigerians communicate and do business, the company’s journey has been marked by a willingness to challenge the conventional.

Now, as it marks its 23rd milestone, Globacom is turning that same spirit towards delivering even more value to its subscribers through the “Never Settle for Less” campaign.

“Never Settle for Less” Campaign

For the average Nigerian subscriber, the value of a telecom service is often measured in very practical terms: how long the data lasts, how much a recharge delivers, how easily a complaint is resolved and whether there is enough value to keep talking, browsing and staying connected.

It was against this backdrop that Globacom recently unveiled its new brand philosophy, “Never Settle For Less”, alongside a range of products and digital upgrades aimed at putting more value in the hands of its subscribers.

To commemorate its 23rd anniversary, the company unveiled the latest offerings at its corporate headquarters at the Mike Adenuga Towers in Victoria Island, Lagos, on August 19, 2026, which was less about looking back and more about what it believes customers should expect going forward.

The message behind the new campaign is that settling for what is merely acceptable should not be the end of the conversation. For Globacom, the philosophy is also a continuation of the company’s long-standing emphasis on innovation, but this time expressed through specific offers designed around calls, data and digital customer service.

Welcome Bonus: Starting With More

The first point of contact between a new subscriber and a telecom network can shape the experience that follows. Globacom is now trying to make that first experience more rewarding with its enhanced Glo Welcome Bonus.

New customers who purchase and activate a Glo SIM receive 20 minutes of calls to all networks, 2GB of data and one month of free access to GloTV Premium.

In practical terms, the offer gives new subscribers a package of voice, data and entertainment benefits from the moment they join the network.

It is also a fitting starting point for the company’s new proposition: if a customer is coming onto the network, the experience should begin with more rather than less.

Talkmasta Reloaded: Six Minutes, More to Take Home

Globacom has also revisited one of its established tariff offerings. Talkmasta Reloaded, the upgraded version of its “6 for 6” plan, continues to reward subscribers with six free call minutes after they accumulate six minutes of calls in a day.

But there is now an additional reward. Subscribers receive 100MB of bonus data, twice the previous 50MB allocation, as well as one month of free GloTV Premium access.

The change reflects the way Nigerians increasingly move between voice and data in their daily communication. A customer who spends on calls can now get something extra for staying connected online.

Rather than replacing the familiar offer, Globacom has chosen to add to it.

Magic Data: When the Bonus is the Attraction

Data remains one of the biggest considerations for mobile subscribers, and this is where Globacom’s Magic Data Bundles take a different approach.

Available at ₦1,600 and ₦3,500, the bundles come with a guaranteed data allocation and additional Magic Bonus Data.

At the ₦1,600 level, customers can receive up to 10GB in additional bonus data, while the ₦3,500 option can deliver up to 20GB, according to the company.

The attraction is not simply the size of the bundle. It is the idea that the customer gets additional value without paying separately for it.

In a market where subscribers routinely look for ways to stretch their data further, Globacom is betting that an unexpected bonus can make the difference between an ordinary bundle and one that feels worthwhile.

Glo Café And Gloria: Putting AI in the Customer’s Hands

If the Magic Data proposition is about giving customers more, the revamped Glo Café App is about making it easier for them to access and manage what they already have.

The redesigned app comes with a modern interface, enhanced security and more payment options. But its most notable addition is Gloria, Globacom’s AI-powered voice and text assistant.

Gloria is designed to respond to customer enquiries, help users find answers and point them towards available offers.

Its ability to communicate in English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French and Spanish is particularly significant in a country where language can sometimes determine how easily people interact with digital services.

The company describes Gloria as one of the first multilingual AI customer service assistants introduced by a Nigerian telecommunications company.

The app also comes with introductory incentives for first-time users, including 100GB free, a 100 per cent recharge bonus on every recharge, 10GB for ₦2,500 and an additional 10 per cent on selected data bundles.

Relatable Experiences

Globacom did not leave the “Never Settle For Less” philosophy as a corporate slogan. At the launch, individuals whose careers have involved taking difficult decisions and pushing beyond familiar territory shared their experiences.

Fashion entrepreneur Mai Atafo recalled walking away from a secure corporate career to pursue fashion. “That decision to not settle was scary, but today it has positioned me as one of the best suit makers in Africa,” he said.

For veteran journalist and broadcaster Dr. Reuben Abati, the decision to keep challenging himself and move beyond his comfort zone helped shape his career.

He also praised Globacom’s commitment to innovation, describing “innovation” as “the soul of business”, whether in technology, business development, entertainment or other fields.

Music star Chike provided another example. He recalled performing at a time when audiences were sometimes almost non-existent. Encouragement from a supportive media personality, Ebuka, helped him persist. His journey eventually took him to a point where his concerts now consistently sell out.

Their stories gave the campaign a meaning beyond telecoms. “Never Settle For Less” became a reflection of choices—leaving security for passion, pushing beyond professional comfort and continuing when the immediate reward is not obvious.

A Philosophy Built Around the Customer

For Uche Ogwuda, Head of Web 1 Sales at Globacom, the campaign represents a new chapter in a 23-year journey.

“As Globacom approaches its 23rd anniversary, we gather not merely to celebrate longevity, but to reflect on a remarkable journey and, more importantly, to announce the spirit with which we intend to embrace the future,” he said.

According to Ogwuda, Globacom entered Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape 23 years ago believing that communication could be more than a service and connectivity could become an instrument of possibility.

He said the company had since been part of Nigeria’s story of enterprise, resilience, innovation and aspiration.

But he stressed that the new philosophy is not simply a communication line.

“It is an invitation to aspiration; a call to reject complacency, challenge limitations and continually seek what is better,” he said.

That thinking runs through the products unveiled at the anniversary event. The Welcome Bonus offers more from the beginning. Talkmasta Reloaded adds data to voice rewards. Magic Data gives subscribers bonus data. The Glo Café App and Gloria seek to make customer interaction faster and more accessible.

Ultimately, Globacom’s challenge is to make “Never Settle For Less” more than a campaign people see and hear.

For a telecom subscriber, the philosophy will mean little if it does not translate into the everyday experience of having more value, easier access and fewer frustrations. And that is where the real test of Globacom’s latest promise begins.