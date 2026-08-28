Give Tony His Flowers…

FACTFILE with Lanre Alfred

I have often wondered what truly distinguishes Tony Elumelu from every other wealthy Nigerian.

Is it the size of his fortune? The market value of his companies? The private jets, sprawlinag estates, investment portfolios and invitations to the rooms where presidents, monarchs and captains of industry redraw the world’s economic map? Or is it something less visible, something that refuses to appear on a balance sheet?

To get a fair idea about the immensity of his wealth, one simply has to look beyond his massive fortune and storied worth. The real wealth glimmers from very deep within his heart. Yes, I said it: Tony’s heart is his greatest wealth.

Consider, for instance, the recent incident involving him and the young lady who addressed him by his first name.

While the commentariat and the digital salons of the continent were busy hyperventilating over the social media storm of the hour. While many set up their ring light and obsessed with the perceived breach of decorum of a young lady who had dared to address Tony Elumelu by his first name, the man himself had already moved past the noise.

Where others saw an opportunity for a public lecture or a display of billionaire pique, Elumelu saw no reason to belabour the moment. Perhaps because he saw a human being behind the viral headline, and a young woman who had experienced a rather bruising public spell.

While everyone was obsessed with the incident, he moved on, hoping his terse paternal counsel was enough to set the young lady right. And that is the hallmark of a truly secure leader. Those who work in close quarters with the UBA chairman attest that his refusal to exploit the encounter resonates with his true spirit as a humane mentor.

It was, indeed, a masterclass in modern nobility, a classy demonstration of grace that instantly shrunk the surrounding cyber-babble into utter irrelevance.

That singular episode captures the essence of the man, Tony Elumelu. It revealed the instinctive, reflex-like generosity of spirit that separates him from the rest of the contemporary plutocracy.

Certainly, the Chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA), operates at the summit of a rare league exclusive to his breed.

Thanks to Elumelu, I have come to understand that extraordinary wealth is never the final measure of extraordinary success. Wealth is simply accumulated value while legacy is accrued impact. The two are rarely the same.

Very few men of affluence are built to understand the difference. And those who do commit to rare acts of generosity that outlive them.

Hence Andrew Carnegie built libraries and John D. Rockefeller elevated philanthropy into an institution. Bill Gates, on the other hand, redirected one of the greatest fortunes in modern history towards global health, even as Warren Buffett pledged almost his entire estate to causes that would outlive him. Their wealth made them remarkable; but it was what they chose to do with it that made them consequential.

On this side of the Atlantic, I increasingly find myself returning to one name whenever I think about that rare intersection where enterprise melds with humaneness and of course, purpose: Tony Elumelu.

There is no gainsaying that this literary venture of mine may be misconstrued. But it’d take a very mischievous soul and a heart filled with malice to read negativity into this.

Undoubtedly, we live in an era where the public frequently mistakes the mere accumulation of capital for consequence, spending endless hours debating the exact dimensions of private fortunes, counting the tail numbers of executive jets, and comparing the sprawling architecture of coastal mansions.

The global public remains endlessly fascinated by who sits highest on the league tables of wealth, yet this measure of vanity tells us nothing about how that wealth permeates the lives of ordinary citizens or otherwise.

When the conversation segues from the passive hoarding of billions to the deliberate, painstaking deployment of opportunity, capital, and unyielding belief into the hands of the next generation, Tony Elumelu enters an entirely separate, solitary tier of global significance.

This is the portrait of the alpha of that rare, endangered breed of billionaire titans; a man who, despite having reached the absolute summit of corporate achievement, refuses to retreat into the icy isolation of the ultra-wealthy.

Instead, he remains perpetually on the frontlines of human development, recording remarkable new industrial feats while simultaneously sharing his deep corporate wisdom, his hard-won business savvy, and his profound entrepreneurial depth with the next generation.

My fascination with Elumelu’s approach stems from its total departure from the historical patterns of African philanthropy. For generations, the wealthy on this continent approached giving through the lens of paternalistic charity.

Many billionaires would rather give handouts designed for immediate relief or, more cynical still, corporate social responsibility initiatives engineered primarily for the cameras.

Elumelu shattered that paradigm by introducing Africapitalism, an economic philosophy which posits that the African private sector must play the leading role in the continent’s socio-economic transformation through long-term investments that create both economic prosperity and social wealth.

To experience the practical manifestation of this philosophy is to understand how deeply he has thought about the deep layered vulnerabilities of our society.

I recall sitting in a packed auditorium during one of his annual forums, looking out at thousands of young faces drawn from all fifty-four African nations. The energy in the room was not the desperate, supplicant air of people begging for alms; it was the electrifying, ambitious atmosphere of a nascent corporate army preparing to conquer the markets of the world.

It was inspiring to see Tony tower before them like a general reviewing his troops, speaking their language, dissecting balance sheets, and injecting them with an intoxicating dose of self-belief. So many other billionaires would fail at such venture, and that is because their approach to charity is always self-serving; they’d address such a gathering like a distant monarch delivering a decree.

And what about his constructions through the Tony Elumelu Foundation? The latter has become an institutional engine of unprecedented scale. It is a system that identifies talent in the forgotten corners of the continent, from the tech hubs of Nairobi to the agricultural heartlands of Malawi, and provides them with a structured, intensive twelve-week business management training program.

Their applications receive rigorous independent evaluation before successful candidates embark upon months of structured business training through TEFConnect, receive intensive mentorship from accomplished business leaders. More than 265,000 applications were received for the 2026 cohort alone, with 3,200 entrepreneurs selected from all fifty-four African countries.

This is followed by the provision of $5,000 (five thousand dollars) in non-refundable seed capital, alongside lifetime access to a digital ecosystem of mentors, advisors, and peer networks. The annual impact of this intervention is massive, rewriting the economic destiny of thousands of households every single year.

Consider the young agricultural entrepreneur in rural Rwanda who, through this fund, acquires her first mechanized processing equipment, thereby scaling her production, employing twenty of her peers, and securing the food supply chain of her immediate community.

Or consider the tech innovator in Lagos who utilizes the seed capital to launch a fintech platform that brings banking services to hundreds of thousands of previously unbanked traders. These represent a massive, compounding wave of transformation that ripples across the continent year after year.

To observe Elumelu move through the world is to witness a rare harmony of high-society elegance and grassroots accessibility. He occupies the absolute pinnacle of corporate power as the chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa, and Transcorp, yet his public persona remains completely devoid of the stuffy, unapproachable arrogance that so often characterizes the ultra-wealthy.

He moves with equal ease through the corridors of the World Economic Forum in Davos and the bustling markets of downtown Accra, maintaining a genuine, empathetic connection with the real world that keeps his insights sharp and his interventions relevant.

This authentic engagement extends deeply into the cultural fabric of the continent. Long before supporting the creative arts became a fashionable corporate branding exercise, Elumelu recognized that Africa’s writers, musicians, filmmakers, and fashion designers were the ultimate custodians of our soft power.

Through his extensive banking and corporate ecosystems, he has provided the financial infrastructure, the sponsorship platforms, and the strategic advisory services that have enabled Nigeria’s creative economy to explode into a dominant global force. He understood early on that a song, a film, or a fashion piece could create as many jobs and generate as much pride as a manufacturing plant or a banking franchise.

I am aware that in an age of social media cynicism, it has become fashionable to distrust praise. Every compliment is assumed to be sponsored and the most deserving tribute is dismissed as hero worship. It is for this reason that public figures are by default expected to bear an invisible asterisk.

I have no interest in participating in that performance. Thus, when someone deserves applause, I’d applaud him generously. Many have become remarkably proficient at celebrating people only after they are gone, when our tributes can no longer embarrass us into sincerity. I do not subscribe to such destructive culture of criticism that crucifies our legends while alive and celebrate them, posthumously, while maliciously confining their feats to the history books.

So, I choose to celebrate Tony Elumelu. I’d celebrate him for many things.

Tony Elumelu belongs to that small fraternity of Africans whose influence extends well beyond the companies they own. His corporate accomplishments are already well documented. He transformed United Bank for Africa into a genuinely pan-African financial institution. Through Heirs Holdings, he assembled investments spanning banking, hospitality, healthcare, energy and power. He continues to redefine indigenous participation in Africa’s energy industry through Heirs Energies and his strategic leadership within Seplat Energy.

Those achievements alone would secure his place in the story of African capitalism. Yet they are not what fascinate me most.

What continues to arrest my attention is something far less common among billionaires. Tony has institutionalised hope.

Yes, that expression may sound poetic or even a tad corny, until one examines what it actually means.

At this point, I’d draw us back to his remarkable and immeasurable contributions to continental growth through youth empowerment. Thanks to Tony Elumelu, millions of young men and women, across Africa, wake each morning with ideas capable of solving problems in agriculture, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, education, logistics and renewable energy.

Their limitation is rarely imagination. More often, it is access to capital, mentorship, networks, and someone willing to look beyond an unfinished business plan and see possibility.

Most never find that person. Until Tony Elumelu decided to become that person.

Elumelu understands that his legacy is not what his beneficiaries say about him, but how they live differently because they knew him.