Beyond Tinubu: Buratai’s Case for Nigeria’s Sovereignty, Dignity

By Louis Achi





At a period when Nigeria’s political fever is rising ahead of the 2027 elections, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd.), has introduced a more consequential question into the controversy surrounding a United States legal proceeding over the possible release of documents relating to President Tinubu.

His intervention which significantly leans on the diplomatic tradition is not, in essence, a plea for immunity for a president. It is a challenge to Nigerians to distinguish between defending an individual office-holder and defending the dignity, sovereignty and institutional standing of the Nigerian state. Only few will forget that General Buratai’s last official tour of duty was as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

In a recent position paper: “Nigeria First: A Case for Protecting National Sovereignty and Dignity – A Patriotic and Non-Partisan Perspective,” Buratai pithily argues that the developing legal controversy should not be reduced to another episode in Nigeria’s increasingly combustible partisan politics. His central proposition is stark: Nigeria must not become collateral damage in a controversy concerning the personal history of a sitting president. This distinction matters.

Reports concerning the American proceedings indicate the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has scheduled August 28, 2026 for responses concerning the possible release of documents involving Tinubu, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Justice. The FBI’s reported assertion that some of the material is highly sensitive, together with its request for private judicial review, has inevitably scaled up public interest in the matter.

But Buratai’s argument begins precisely where partisan arguments usually end: whatever the court ultimately decides, Nigeria must retain its capacity to protect its national interest without confusing sovereignty with impunity. The president is not the republic

This is the most important philosophical point in Buratai’s intervention. President Tinubu is the occupant of Nigeria’s highest elected office. He is not Nigeria itself. Consequently, defending Nigeria’s dignity does not mean suppressing legitimate questions about the president. Nor does criticism of a president constitute an attack on the nation. The danger lies at either extreme.

One extreme is the temptation to transform every allegation concerning the president into an existential indictment of Nigeria. The other is the equally dangerous impulse to invoke sovereignty as a shield against scrutiny. A mature democracy must reject both.

General Buratai’s formulation – “We are not protecting Tinubu; we are protecting ourselves” – seeks to locate the controversy in that difficult middle ground. His concern is that Nigerians who had no connection whatsoever with allegations relating to events said to date back more than three decades could nevertheless inherit the reputational consequences of a controversy involving their president. This concern deserves serious consideration.

A Nigerian entrepreneur seeking international capital, a student applying to a foreign university, a professional travelling abroad, an airline seeking international partnerships or a technology company attempting to attract foreign investors does not want the identity of Nigeria permanently reduced to the latest political controversy involving its ruling class. But sovereignty cannot mean insulation from accountability.

There is however an important qualification to the Buratai position. Sovereignty is not a legal magic word. Nigeria’s sovereignty cannot legitimately be deployed to prevent another country’s courts from exercising jurisdiction under their own laws. Equally, the Nigerian government cannot dictate what an American court should disclose or withhold. Nor should Nigeria ask its citizens to suspend their judgment simply because a foreign institution is involved.

The stronger statesmanlike argument is therefore not that American judicial processes should be stopped. It is that Nigeria should be confident enough in its own institutions to subject the matter to evidence, law and due process rather than hysteria, partisan propaganda or nationalist reflexes. This is where Buratai’s intervention can be taken further.

If there are credible allegations, they should be examined. If documents are authentic, their contents should be assessed. If allegations are false, they should be exposed as false. If information is incomplete or misleading, it should be contextualised. But none of these processes requires Nigerians to surrender their national dignity. Thirty-three years is a long historical distance.

Buratai also raises a question that deserves careful treatment: how much weight should contemporary judgment place on allegations concerning events said to have occurred roughly 33 years ago? Three decades can transform an individual, a society and an entire political system.

Nigeria itself has passed through military rule, democratic transition, constitutional reforms, economic crises, insurgencies, institutional restructuring and profound demographic and technological change during that period. But time alone does not erase responsibility. Nor does subsequent public service automatically absolve earlier conduct.

The appropriate question is therefore not whether an allegation is old, but what the evidence establishes, what the law says and what relevance the facts have to the public responsibilities of the person concerned today. This is precisely why evidence should take precedence over insinuation. The real sovereignty test is institutional strength

The deeper lesson from Buratai’s argument is that Nigeria’s sovereignty will ultimately be measured less by what foreign courts do than by what Nigerian institutions are capable of doing. If Nigerians believe that allegations concerning their leaders can only be properly investigated in Washington, London or elsewhere, then the problem is not principally foreign interference. It is domestic institutional weakness.

A sovereign democracy should possess credible mechanisms for investigating allegations against public officials; independent courts capable of determining facts without political pressure; a professional law-enforcement architecture; a parliament willing to exercise oversight; and a media environment capable of separating evidence from political theatre. This is the institutional sovereignty that Nigeria needs. The question, therefore, should not simply be: Why is an American court examining matters connected to a Nigerian president?

The more uncomfortable question is: Why do Nigerians so often regard foreign institutions as more credible arbiters of questions concerning Nigerian public figures than their own institutions? That question goes to the heart of Nigeria’s democratic development. The fact that the 2027 dimension cannot be ignored gives the unfolding debate or conversation an unavoidable political context.

Nigeria is moving toward the 2027 presidential election. Any document involving the incumbent president, particularly material carrying the imprimatur of American law-enforcement institutions, is almost certain to become political ammunition.

Social media will compress complicated legal questions into slogans. Opposition actors will seek political advantage. Government supporters will denounce the controversy as foreign interference. International media organisations may interpret the development through the familiar prism of corruption, narcotics, political intrigue or democratic fragility.

The danger is that the evidentiary question could become subordinate to the political narrative. This is where statesmanship is required. General Buratai’s intervention amplifies that imperative.

The opposition should not be expected to suspend scrutiny merely because national dignity has been invoked. But neither should political opponents exploit an unresolved foreign legal proceeding as though every allegation contained in an undisclosed document were already a judicially established fact.

Likewise, supporters of the administration should not dismiss every uncomfortable disclosure as an international conspiracy. The democratic standard should be simple: Evidence first. Law second. Politics last. Equally important is that Nigeria must prepare, not panic. Hence, Buratai’s call for Nigeria to prepare for all possible outcomes is perhaps the most practical aspect of his intervention.

The federal government and relevant institutions should develop a coherent legal and diplomatic strategy capable of responding to whatever the American court ultimately determines. That does not mean attempting to interfere with judicial proceedings. It means ensuring that Nigeria understands the legal, diplomatic, reputational and economic implications of the matter and is prepared to communicate accurately with international audiences.

The Presidency should provide clarification where clarification is legitimately required. Nigeria’s diplomatic missions should be equipped to counter demonstrably false or misleading narratives. Legal representatives should vigorously protect the president’s lawful interests. And the Nigerian media should resist becoming an amplifier for unverified claims.

At the same time, the government should avoid the familiar Nigerian temptation to treat every difficult question as an attack on the country. Sometimes the best defence of national dignity is transparency.

Buratai is also right to draw attention to the diaspora dimension – Nigerians living abroad. Millions of Nigerians contribute positively to the global economy in medicine, science, technology, finance, academia, entertainment and entrepreneurship. Their reputation is inseparable from Nigeria’s international image.

But this argument must also be handled carefully. The answer to negative perceptions about Nigeria is not to demand silence concerning allegations against Nigerian leaders. It is to produce enough institutional credibility that one political controversy cannot define an entire country. Nigeria’s global reputation will ultimately be secured not by public relations alone, but by the quality of its institutions and the conduct of its leaders.

Buratai’s intervention mirrors a statesmanlike position. It is strongest when understood as an appeal for national maturity rather than presidential protection. Nigeria should neither kneel before foreign institutions nor hide behind sovereignty. It should engage them as a sovereign nation.

It should neither prejudge evidence nor fear evidence. but should examine it. It should neither canonise political leaders nor demonise them but hold them accountable under law. This is the difference between patriotism and partisanship. Patriotism asks what protects the enduring interests of Nigeria. Partisanship asks what helps my candidate. The distinction will become increasingly important as 2027 approaches.

The president will eventually leave office, as every elected president must. Political parties will rise and fall. Governments will change. Campaign slogans will disappear. But Nigeria will remain. This is why the central question raised by Buratai transcends Tinubu.

Can Nigeria defend the dignity of the Nigerian state while simultaneously defending the principle that no Nigerian leader is above legitimate scrutiny? The answer must be yes. Indeed, that is the essence of a confident republic.

Nigeria should have enough sovereignty to resist humiliation, enough democracy to tolerate scrutiny, enough institutions to investigate allegations, enough legal sophistication to distinguish fact from insinuation, and enough national self-confidence to understand that criticism of a president is not necessarily criticism of Nigeria.

Buratai’s final appeal therefore deserves to be read beyond the immediate political contest. “We are not protecting Tinubu; we are protecting ourselves,” he says. The most useful extension of that proposition is this: Nigeria must protect itself not by shielding its leaders from accountability, but by building institutions so credible that neither domestic politicians nor foreign jurisdictions can become the ultimate custodians of Nigeria’s truth.

This encapsulates sovereignty worth defending and a national dignity worth preserving.

And this, ultimately, is the Nigeria First argument.