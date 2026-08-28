Ekeh: Nigeria First Policy Major Protection for Creatively Ambitious Entrepreneurs

Emma Okonji

Chairman of the Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, argued that the Nigeria First Policy represented a major protection for creatively ambitious Nigerian entrepreneurs.

He stated this during a session on: ‘E-Commerce and Procurement: Transforming Public Contracting through Digital Systems, Transparency and Local Capacity Development,’ at the just concluded Nigerian Bar Association’s 66th Annual General Conference.

Ekeh’s position was anchored on a simple but important principle: Nigeria cannot build a sustainable digital economy if indigenous businesses are consistently pushed aside in favour of foreign alternatives. He advocated for a policy framework that would require government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritise homegrown goods, services and innovations where local capacity exists, while maintaining the standards required for global competitiveness.

For Ekeh, the value of the Nigeria First Policy extends beyond protecting local companies. It can help create a dependable domestic market for Nigerian innovators, reduce excessive reliance on imported technology and channel significant economic value into the country. By giving credible indigenous businesses greater opportunities to participate in public procurement, government spending can become a powerful catalyst for investment, innovation, skills development and sustainable job creation, Ekeh said.

The discussion also examined the evolving role of digital systems in public contracting.

According to Ekeh, e-procurement platforms, government cloud infrastructure, data protection safeguards and digital audit trails are increasingly important tools for improving transparency, accountability and efficiency. These systems can reduce opportunities for manipulation while creating clearer records of procurement decisions and transactions.

The legal profession, other speakers noted, has an equally important role to play in the transformation. Lawyers must increasingly understand the intersection between

technology, procurement and regulation as they draft contracts, ensure compliance,

manage procurement risks and navigate emerging mechanisms for resolving

procurement disputes, the speakers said.

A critical issue that emerged from the conversation was enforcement. While policies can establish preference for local capacity, their impact ultimately depends on compliance, Ekeh said. He therefore called for stronger enforcement, including appropriate sanctions by the Bureau of Public Procurement against entities that fail to comply with applicable procurement requirements.