Open Day for Gardeners Returns for 5th Edition, Features Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Open Day for Gardeners, the annual celebration of plants, gardens, nature and the people who love them, returns for its fifth edition from August 28 to 30, 2026 at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), 270 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The three-day event, which is free to attend, has grown from a gathering of garden lovers and plant enthusiasts into a vibrant community bringing together gardeners, conservationists, creatives, families, businesses and nature-inspired brands.

A major highlight of this year’s edition will be the Annual Garden Seminar on Friday, August 28, featuring former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), as the special guest and seminar speaker.

With more than 50 vendors participating, visitors will have the opportunity to explore and shop for a wide range of plants, soil, garden pots and planters, garden accessories, home fragrances, as well as food and drinks.

The programme will also feature a variety of activities designed to showcase the many ways nature intersects with everyday life.

These include the Plant Swap, anchored by the founder of The Dawn Project, Dr. Pamela Ajayi, which encourages participants to exchange plants, share gardening knowledge, and promote biodiversity within urban communities.

Visitors can also look forward to the Handcrafter Garden, celebrating creativity and craftsmanship, as well as Flowers in Vase, an exotic botanical showcase highlighting the beauty, diversity and artistry of plants and floral displays.

Fashion will also take centre stage through Runway by Nature, a unique showcase bringing together the beauty of nature and the creativity of Nigeria’s fashion industry.

The event will feature a selection of Nigerian fashion brands and designers, including Ethnyk, Ciar, Heritage by Funke, Lanre Da Silva, Mobos, HookedByLade and Misi’s Closet, among others.

The event will further feature a photo competition, judged by a distinguished panel including Dr. Desmond Majekodunmi and Dr. Roberts, alongside specially curated photo areas where visitors can capture memorable moments surrounded by plants, flowers and creative installations.

Beyond the celebration of gardening, Open Day for Gardeners 2026 will also host conversations involving the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and The Dawn Project.

Discussions will explore the connection between everyday gardening and broader environmental goals, including biodiversity conservation, sustainable agriculture, land restoration and climate resilience, with a particular focus on the objectives of the Great Green Wall initiative.

More than a marketplace or exhibition, Open Day Gardeners has evolved into a platform for people to learn, connect, discover and celebrate the natural world.

From experienced gardeners and first-time plant owners to conservationists, agricultural experts, fashion designers, photographers, families and food lovers, the event creates an opportunity for diverse communities to come together around a shared appreciation for nature.