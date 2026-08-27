SEDC Set to Launch 15 Agromechanisation Projects Across S’East

*Says ‘we’re bringing back Okpara’s agro-industrial revolution’

*Hails Gov Mbah’s proactiveness, promises communities bountiful benefits

The South East Development Commission, SEDC, says it is set to reignite the agro-industrial revolution that made the defunct Eastern Region the fastest growing economy in the world between 1954 and 1964.

The Commission said it was embarking on three Agromechanisation projects, one in each of the three senatorial zone of Enugu, Abia, Imo, Anambra, and Ebonyi State, in partnership with the state governments, starting with Enugu.

The Commission gave the assurances at Nomeh, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State during a community engagement with leaders and stakeholders of the community on the proposed Nomeh Agromechanisation Project.

In his detailed presentation, the Executive Director, Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Rural Development (NRARD) at the SEDC, Dr. Clifford Ogbede, said the project would also provide numerous direct and indirect job and business opportunities, making agriculture attractive to the youths again

Dr. Ogbede, who was represented by his Technical Adviser at Commission, Dr. Chris Uwadoka, explained that the projects would also attract local and foreign investors, giving Ndigbo in diaspora the opportunity to be part of rebuilding the South East.

“We could all recall that the Eastern Region economy was at a point rated as the fastest growing economy in the world. That means that we were ahead of many leading economies of today in term of growth. And at the root of it was agriculture, thanks to the visionary leadership of the former Premier of the region, Dr. Michael Okpara.

“So, after thorough brainstorming sessions, the SEDC came up with a blueprint to restore the region’s lost glory, starting with agriculture,” he said.

Commending Governor Mbah for his proactiveness in laying out a robust and elaborate agricultural blueprint for Enugu State, he said the Agromechanisation project would also be cited at Elugwu Akwu, Oji River LGA in Enugu West Senatorial District and Nkpologwu, Uzo Uwani LGA in Enugu North Senatorial District to the benefit of the host communities and South East.

“Governor Mbah nominated Nomeh for the programme. It is a good thing for this community because SEDC is going to bring the best possible agricultural knowledge into the territory, bring specialists, agro-entrepreneurs, improved seeds with greater yields, and support the local farmers.

“So, it is a good thing that has come to the Nomeh community. It’s something to be cheered, cheerful about.

“Also, there’s something happening amongst youth, especially in the South East. They are averse to agriculture. They are walking away from agriculture that their parents depended on because it is back-breaking.

“The labour is much, but the yield is little and you hardly have enterprises, companies that are running on the back of agricultural produce.

“Therefore, this Project is going to attract agricultural enterprises that will give employment to the youth, and give them knowledge. They will see how it is done. They will earn a living for themselves,” he added.

He strongly dismissed the notion that the Agromechanisation Project was a ploy to grab grazing lands for cattle herders.

“There is absolutely nothing like that. This is an entirely South East initiative for the benefit of the South East, then the nation. It is very untrue and not part of the blueprint,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the Enugu State Liaison Officer to the Commission, Chief Edeani Edeani, said the Federal Government and Governor Peter Mbah were determined to use agriculture to fight insecurity.

“With such massive agromechenisation projects across the South East, our spaces will be more effectively and gainfully occupied and governed. Also, the youths will be gainfully employed,” he stated.

Speaking, a community leader and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Uche Anichukwu, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the SEDC after many failed attempts by Ndigbo under previous administrations.

“I worked at the national parliament for several years, and I am very much aware of the many attempts to set up a commission without success. It was either the bill did not scale through the parliament or it was denied presidential assent. But on 24th July, 2024, President Tinubu graciously signed into law the legal framework creating the SEDC to rebuild infrastructure and serve as a platform for a coordinated regional development,” he said.

He lauded the SEDC Managing Director, Mark Okoye, and his team for launching out with agriculture as a pivot for the economic revival and growth of the region, noting that they had brought “a totally fresh approach to running regional development commissions.”

“As a community, we are most grateful to the President and Governor Peter Mbah for choosing Nomeh to host the pilot project. We do not take it for granted.”

On his part, the traditional ruler of Nomeh Unateze, HRH Igwe Israel Okonkwo Mbah, who was represented by the traditional prime minister, Chief Daniel Anikpuma, said the Nomeh Unateze Agromechanisation Project would bring back the pre-civil war glory of the community.

“It is a sort of bringing back the glory of Nomeh-Unateze, a bustling railway and agricultureal town in the past. Before the war, we had UAC, Leventis, and several other produce trading companies here. The war broke out, and everything stopped.

“Today, the SEDC and the Enugu State Government have remembered Nomeh Unateze and come with mechanised farming to reactivate our community. We believe it is going to bring massive development and we embrace it with a grateful heart,” he stated.

Likewise, the town union government of the community, speaking through Engr. Uchenna Anyanwu, threw its weight behind the project, assuring that necessary machinery would be put in place to ensure the smooth execution and security of the project.

Another community leader, Mrs. Veronica Onwude, said the project had given the people more hope, as the women, their husbands and youths would be more gainfully employed.