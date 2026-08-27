Ramsey Onyia’s Children Eulogise His Legacy Of Integrity, Service

The children of late elder statesman and community leader, Ozo Ramsey Onyia (Nnabuodi, Item Okwojo), have celebrated his life and legacy, describing him as a man who embodied integrity, humility, selfless service and love for humanity.

Speaking at a gathering held in his honour, the children recalled his dedication to his family, community and people, saying the values he upheld throughout his lifetime would continue to inspire generations.

His son, Ozo Fred Onyia, described him as a humble and dedicated man who believed in equity, fairness and justice.

He said his father was deeply committed to serving his people and instilled the values of hard work and principled living in his children.

Reflecting on the responsibility of carrying on his father’s legacy, Fred said: “I am grateful that I have the opportunity to step into the shoes. They are quite big, but he has made sure that my feet are long enough too.”

His daughter, Pastor Ngozika Anochirimonye-Agu, described him as a model father whose love, guidance and support remained constant throughout her life.

“My daddy was a model daddy. He was the model of fatherhood. My father had an answer to every stage of my life,” she said.

She urged people to read his published memoir, which chronicles aspects of his life and experiences, saying it contains valuable lessons on fatherhood, leadership and service.

Another daughter, Dr. Chizoba Ijioma, described the late Onyia as an accessible and compassionate man who maintained an open-door policy and gave himself fully to his family and community.

“I’m taking away his name—the name he preserved for us,” she said, pledging to uphold his legacy of putting others before herself.

The children acknowledged the pain of losing their father but said they remained grateful for the goodwill, values and good name he left behind.

They pledged to preserve his legacy and continue the ideals of integrity, service, humility and love for humanity that defined his life.