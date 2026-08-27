  • Thursday, 27th August, 2026

Katsina Rolls Out Fibre Optic Services to Consumers

Nigeria | 36 minutes ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Katsina State Government has commenced the rollout of fibre optic services to consumers as part of efforts to expand access to reliable, high-speed internet connectivity and make digital services more accessible and affordable across the state.

The state government said digital connectivity was no longer merely a telecommunication, but a critical infrastructure for attracting investment, improving business competitiveness, promoting innovation and creating economic opportunities for citizens.

Speaking at a sensitization workshop on the deployment of fibre optics to consumers held in Katsina Thursday, the Director-General of the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur-Jikamshi, said fibre optics were essential infrastructure needed to attract investment in the state.

With the theme: ‘Creating an Enabling Investment Environment for Fibre Optics Deployment and Connectivity’, the one-day workshop brought together telecommunications companies, internet service providers, regulators, businesses and other stakeholders to develop practical solutions for expanding connectivity.

Tukur-Jikamshi explained that the sensitisation workshop was designed to identify investment opportunities along the fibre optic value chain, particularly in expanding last-mile connectivity across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He said the workshop would provide a clearer understanding of investment opportunities and requirements for expanding fibre and broadband services, as well as a practical pathway for connecting more businesses, institutions and homes to existing and future fibre infrastructure.

He assured investors that the agency would continue to facilitate investments, coordinate with relevant government institutions and help address obstacles that could discourage viable private sector investments in the state.

Tukur-Jikamshi said: “Katsina State Government has continued to invest in the expansion of fibre optic infrastructure. The challenge before us now is to ensure that this infrastructure translates into actual and affordable connectivity for businesses, institutions and homes. 

“That is the essence of today’s engagement. Therefore, we want to better understand the investment opportunities that exist along the fibre value chain and particularly what is required to deepen last mile connectivity across the state.

“The real measure of our progress will not simply be the kilometres of fibre deployed. It will be how many businesses, homes and institutions that infrastructure ultimately connects and the economic opportunities these connections create in our dear state.”

While encouraging existing operators to highlight commercial, technical and administrative challenges limiting further investment, the KIPA boss urged prospective internet service providers and other investors to understand the regulatory and licensing requirements for entering the market. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.