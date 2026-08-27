  • Thursday, 27th August, 2026

OAIC Meets, Brainstorms on 2027 Elections 

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Hundreds of Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) delegates drawn from across the nation will deliberate on developments affecting the bloc at its Regional Executive Council (REC).

The delegates will also discuss the participation of over 10 million members in the 2027 general election at the third regional meeting. 

The meeting, which is a conditional requirement of OAIC, holds on September 14-16 at the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Galilee Land Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

The delegates will share thoughts on the necessity, direction and modalities of over 10 million of the bloc in the general election, according to a statement. 

The meeting, which holds on Tuesday September 15, would be presided over by OAIC Regional President, Elder Israel Akindadewo.

Representatives of member-churches like Christ Holy Church, Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, Celestial Church of Christ, and Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim, the Women Wing and the Youth Wing, among others, will be at the meeting.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.