OAIC Meets, Brainstorms on 2027 Elections 

Hundreds of Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) delegates drawn from across the nation will deliberate on developments affecting the bloc at its Regional Executive Council (REC).

The delegates will also discuss the participation of over 10 million members in the 2027 general election at the third regional meeting.

The meeting, which is a conditional requirement of OAIC, holds on September 14-16 at the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Galilee Land Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

The delegates will share thoughts on the necessity, direction and modalities of over 10 million of the bloc in the general election, according to a statement.

The meeting, which holds on Tuesday September 15, would be presided over by OAIC Regional President, Elder Israel Akindadewo.

Representatives of member-churches like Christ Holy Church, Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, Celestial Church of Christ, and Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim, the Women Wing and the Youth Wing, among others, will be at the meeting.