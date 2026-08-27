JSAID, LBS to Boost Africa’s Interior Design Industry

Ayodeji Ake

Jenniez School of African Interior Design (JSAID) has partnered with Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University (LBS), to develop and deliver executive education programmes.

The programme is designed to strengthen business, leadership, and entrepreneurial capabilities within Nigeria’s interior design and wider creative industries.

According to a statement, the collaboration will anchor the Executive Interior Design Business Leadership Programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative that combines LBS’ academic expertise and executive education capabilities with JSAID’s specialised industry knowledge and extensive experience in interior design education.

Speaking on the collaboration, Founder and CEO, JSAID, Dr Jennifer Chukwujekwe, said: “At JSAID, our mission extends beyond nurturing creative excellence. We are committed to developing design professionals who can build thriving businesses, lead high-performing teams, and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s creative economy. This collaboration with Lagos Business School reflects our belief that the future of the design industry will be shaped by leaders who possess both creative and business intelligence. Together, we are creating a platform that will empower interior designers and creative entrepreneurs to build stronger, more sustainable enterprises.”

Also commenting on the collaboration, Executive Education Director at LBS, Victor Banjo, said: “Lagos Business School is committed to developing responsible leaders who can create lasting value in their organisations and society. Through this collaboration with JSAID, we are extending that commitment to a dynamic and increasingly influential sector of the economy. By combining our strengths, we aim to equip interior design professionals and creative entrepreneurs with the leadership capabilities, strategic perspective, and business acumen needed to drive growth and innovation across the industry.”

As Africa’s creative industries continue to evolve and expand, there is a growing need for design professionals to complement their creative expertise with the strategic, leadership, and business management skills required to build sustainable and competitive enterprises.

The programme is designed to address this gap by equipping participants with practical tools to strengthen their organisations, drive innovation, and scale their businesses.

The programme will combine classroom instruction, virtual learning, executive coaching, project- based assignments, and experiential learning opportunities to address critical areas including strategy, leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, customer experience, organisational growth, and business sustainability.

Beyond the executive programme, the collaboration provides a platform for customised corporate programmes, conferences, masterclasses, design forums, workshops, research initiatives, publications, and industry knowledge exchange aimed at advancing professional practice and leadership across Africa’s design ecosystem.

Under the arrangement, LBS will provide faculty and subject matter experts, academic oversight, learning materials, assessments, and access to executive learning and networking opportunities. JSAID will contribute industry expertise, market insights, and sector engagement to ensure the programme remains aligned with the realities and opportunities within the design and creative industries.

The collaboration represents a significant step towards strengthening leadership capacity within Africa’s interior design industry and creating a new generation of professionals equipped not only with creative expertise but also with strategic thinking, entrepreneurial mindset, and business leadership capabilities required to build sustainable, scalable, and globally competitive enterprises.