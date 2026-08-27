PDP Gov Candidate, Anosike, Promises ‘Operation Feed Abia’ Bags Leadership Award

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Abia State in the 2027 elections, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has said that any responsible government must prioritise the affairs and future of the youths, describing them as partners in progress and the extension of the present generation.

Anosike stated this at the Ohuhu Youth Day held at Afugiri Central School, Ohuhu, where he was honoured with a ‘Visionary Leadership Award’ by the Ohuhu Youth Wing of the Ohuhu Welfare Union.

The award was presented to Anosike by the traditional ruler of Umudiawa Autonomous Community, His Royal Highness, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu.

“You see, how you know a responsive and responsible government is that the government sees the youths as partners in progress,” he told the gathering.

According to him, “Any government that does not have a programme for the youths does not understand the future, because the youths are the future.”

The governorship hopeful, who declared that agriculture is the way to go for job creation and food security in Abia State, disclosed that his welfarist agenda includes Operation Feed Abia-a deliberate back-to-farm policy aimed at engaging young people in agriculture.

He commended the Ohuhu Youth leadership for already engaging youths constructively in agriculture and ICT, and announced a donation of N1 million to support the group’s agriculture programme.

Anosike said: “If elected, we will go beyond this. We intend to start programmes whereby even if you are in any part of Abia State, you can work in companies in Asia or Europe through what we call the Abia Global Opportunity Agency. Most jobs are now virtual, and we must prepare our youths for that future.”

He urged Ohuhu youths to see the 2027 PDP governorship project as “our own project,” and called for their support, adding: “I believe in the future of Ohuhu Youth and all the youths of Abia State. Any other programme you are doing, call on me, I will support you.”

The event Chairman, Royal High Chief Ugochukwu Ernest Edozie, praised the youth leadership for being visionary and embarking on programmes that are impacting lives. He urged the group to make Ohuhu Youth Day an annual event.

Earlier, in his address, the President of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Youth Wing, Chief Uchenna Iheanacho, said the group has, through farming and skills training, empowered over 300 persons.

Iheanacho said the body needs about N75 million for its next phase of projects, which include an agriculture and free farming loan scheme, anti-drug abuse and anti-cultism campaigns, health awareness programmes, ICT training for 50 students, and the establishment of vocational training beneficiaries.