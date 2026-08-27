Odibo: Obidient Connect Is Grassroots Machine That ‘ll Turn Passion into Victory in 2027

KO9The Big Tent Coalition has described Obidient Connect as a groundbreaking digital platform designed to organise Nigerians polling unit by polling unit, mobilise the diaspora, and safeguard the integrity of the 2027 presidential election.

Coordinator of Obidient Connect and Director of Media and Communications at the Big Tent Coalition, Charles Odibo, described the platform as “the organisational backbone of the entire Obidient Coalition Movement for the 2027 elections. It is more than an Information Technology platform”.

“It is designed to map every Obidient to their polling unit, create local volunteer structures, engage diaspora Nigerians for funding, and protect votes through citizen-driven action. In short, it takes our passion and translates it into a structured, grassroots-driven electoral machine,” he said.

Odibo, a seasoned communications professional with decades of experience leading marketing and communications at three major Nigerian banks, emphasised that elections are won at the 176,864 polling units across Nigeria, not on social media.

“In 2023, we had unmatched energy, but not enough structure at the grassroots. Obidient Connect fills that gap,” he stated. “It allows us to build polling unit-by-polling unit networks that can mobilise voters, monitor elections, protect results, and ensure that certified polling unit results are transmitted to our own central portal in real time on election day. That is how we will win the 2027 presidential election.”

The platform offers five core features: mapping users to their polling units, enabling volunteering as captains or supporters, facilitating diaspora donations, providing secure communication for verified updates and voter education, and enabling real-time capture and transmission of polling unit results on election day.

Odibo linked the initiative directly to Nigeria’s urgent national challenges. With over 130 million people living in multidimensional poverty, collapsing education and healthcare systems, weak infrastructure, spreading insecurity, and record unemployment, he argued that 2027 is about more than changing leadership – it is about saving Nigeria from decline.

“The current government has failed to meet its social contract with the people,” Odibo said. “Our position is clear: the country must shift from consumption to production, invest in education and healthcare, lift millions out of poverty through job creation, and secure the country. Obidient Connect ensures that Nigerians who care about these issues are not just angry, but organised to make a difference.”

Nigerians in the diaspora, who cannot vote but remain deeply invested in the country’s future, now have a structured and transparent channel to contribute.

Odibo called for small, consistent monthly donations of $10, $20, $50, or $100 to fund civic education, global advocacy, and vote protection.

“Their love for Nigeria translates directly into grassroots power on the ground,” he said. “Their involvement is about both money and expertise.”

Responding to critics who claim technology cannot overcome money politics or broken institutions, Odibo was clear: “Money politics thrives on voter apathy and disorganisation. When citizens are mobilised, educated, and supported, they become resistant to inducement. Obidient Connect is about turning millions of Nigerians into organised citizens who understand their power and are determined to use it. That’s far stronger than any envelope on election day.”

“Institutions are built by people,” he added. “When citizens are passive, broken institutions thrive. But when citizens are organised and vigilant, institutions are compelled to work better. Obidient Connect is about empowering Nigerians to take ownership of their democracy.”

On election day, the platform will serve as the nerve centre, with polling unit captains mobilising early turnout and trained agents transmitting results from every unit.

Beyond electing Peter Obi, Odibo said the platform is about reclaiming democracy itself. “It’s about ensuring your PVC counts, that your vote is protected, and that your voice matters. If we succeed, it will change Nigerian politics forever, beyond one election cycle.”

His call to action is direct: “If you are in Nigeria, sign up to Obidient Connect today and register with your polling unit. Volunteer if you can. If you are abroad, commit to a monthly donation. Share the platform with your friends and family. This is not the time to be a spectator. Every Obidient and other well-meaning Nigerians must match voice with action. Together, we can make 2027 the year Nigerians take back their country.”