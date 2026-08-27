2027: VGN Develops Mechanism to Provide Early Warning to Security Agencies to Forestall Electoral Violence

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) said it had developed a mechanism to identify violence-prone areas across the federation and transmit the information to intelligence and security agencies to forestall outbreaks of violence before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Commandant-General and National Chairman of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Otunba James Udoma, called on the National Assembly to revisit the VGN Bill, expressing regret that the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari failed to assent to the bill after Parliament had transmitted it to him for assent.

He therefore pledged VGN’s readiness to make the 2027 general elections violence-free through the provision of early-warning information and community support to security agencies.

The Commandant-General said the parley was aimed at articulating a renewed vision for the VGN, as well as presenting a strategic security posture ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“It is designed to ensure that our grassroots presence becomes a responsible additional source of early-warning information and community support for the national security architecture.

“Our commitment is therefore clear: observe, report, prevent, support and protect—within the law,” Udoma stated.

He also called on commanders and members nationwide to embrace the new direction, warning that abuse of privilege under any guise whatsoever would not be tolerated.

Hear him: “The Vigilante Group of Nigeria stands ready to contribute its strength, experience and grassroots reach to the collective effort to keep Nigeria safe.

“We shall support the security agencies; we shall strengthen community intelligence; we shall protect peaceful communities. We shall respect the law. And we shall put Nigeria first.”

While underscoring the relevance of the group in the national security equation, he urged personnel to recognise and submit to institutions of the state, such as the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“The Vigilante Group of Nigeria is a grassroots and community-based security organisation with a presence and network that extend into communities across the country. Our greatest strength is our proximity to the people.

“Our members live and work within communities. They understand local environments, social relationships, movement patterns and emerging security concerns. Properly organised and professionally coordinated, this community presence can become a valuable source of early-warning information for conventional security agencies.

“Therefore, my administration will pursue a simple but fundamental principle: VGN must complement, not compete with, Nigeria’s statutory security agencies.

“We will continue to respect the constitutional and statutory responsibilities of the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, DSS, NSCDC and other authorised security institutions.

“Our role is to support national security through lawful community engagement, information gathering, early warning, crime prevention, public enlightenment and prompt referral of security information to the appropriate authorities,” Udoma affirmed.