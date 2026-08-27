PDP Flags Off  Presidential, National Assembly Campaigns in Ogun Central

Thousands of indigenes and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday stormed the streets of the three Federal constituencies in Ogun Central Senatorial District as the party y officially flagged off its campaigns for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections.

In Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency, where the flag-off began, excited residents waved ecstatically on the streets and balconies of adjoining buildings to usher in the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Hon. Ladi Adebutu; Deputy governorship candidate, Hajiya Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo; senatorial candidate, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, and other dignitaries at Agbado Station.

In the Abeokuta North Federal Constituency, where Dele Olaleye is the House of Representatives candidate, the campaign train was also greeted by a massive crowd that had waited passionately, from as early as 10.00a.m to receive the PDP team at NTA Junction, Totoro.

Residents and party supporters trooped out to welcome the team, chanting different solidarity songs as the senatorial and governorship candidates assured them of purposeful representation at both the senatorial and Federal Constituency levels.

It was a standstill at Abeokuta South Senatorial District, where Hon. Toyin Amuzu is the House of Representatives candidate for the party.

Thousands of supporters trooped out to receive the campaign train and followed the convoy to Ake Pavillion where the Ogun Central flag-off rally was held.

The party’s governorship candidate urged supporters and indigenes to vote for a tested and trusted candidate in Senator Obasanjo, saying that her track record while she represented them had not been matched.

Adebutu said Ogun Central must bid farewell to non-performance and vote for liberation.

He urged residents and party supporters to come out en masse to vote for PDP on January 16, 2027; stand by their votes, and resist intimidation.

On her part, Senator Obasanjo said she was glad that everywhere she went, people, on their own, pointed at the work she did when she represented the district and how many people were liberated from poverty.

She promised to do even more to make the people benefit from the dividends of democracy.

Residents and supporters who took turns to speak, pledged their unflinching loyalty to the PDP candidates and assured them of their votes in January.