No More Groupings, We’re One Big Family, Saraki Charges Kwara PDP on Harmony

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has hosted the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Senator Saliu Mustapha, and the PDP Kwara North Senatorial candidate, Dr Baba Giya Kolo, alongside their supporters, at his residence in Ilorin.

Saraki welcomed Senator Mustapha, who recently resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as Dr Baba Giya Kolo at his Ilorin GRA resience, describing their decision and commitment to the PDP as a courageous step towards the project of rebuilding, developing and advancing Kwara State.

According to his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki appreciated the courage of the two leaders and their supporters, while urging PDP members across the state to embrace one another and work together as one family.

He called on party members to put aside past divisions and accommodate one another across wards and Local Government Areas, stressing that, “There is no more G1 or G2; today, we belong to one big family and should operate as such.”

Saraki, in a light-hearted remark, said Senator Mustapha’s ability to recognise members of the PDP structure by their faces and names showed that he indeed, had a good history with the structure.

He urged party members to remain focused on winning the 2027 elections, describing the APC under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the common political opponent that the PDP must collectively defeat.

Saraki also stressed the importance of power-sharing and inclusive governance, charging all PDP candidates to remember the sacrifices made by the people and ensure that the dividends of democracy go round when elected.

In his remarks, Senator Mustapha expressed appreciation to the PDP family under the leadership of Saraki, the State Working Committee led by Hon. Issa Adamu Bawa, and party elders across the state for the warm reception accorded him and his supporters.

He reiterated his readiness to work with the PDP family to bring an end to what he described as “the dictatorship of a monster who believes Kwara is his personal property estate.”