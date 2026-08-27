Nigeria Needs Competence, Not Political Loyalty, Declares Ex-Cross River Gov, Duke

Sunday Ehigiator

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in the 2027 general election, Donald Duke, has stressed the importance of competence, integrity and capacity over political loyalty in addressing Nigeria’s mounting challenges and build strong institutions.

Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, said his administration, if elected, would place competence at the centre of appointments into key government positions, ending what he described as the culture of rewarding political patronage.



The former governor, who served between 1999 and 2007, said his record in public office reflected his commitment to leaving institutions and the state better than he met them.

“My record speaks of my intention to leave a place better than I met it,” Duke said during an interview.



According to him, winning an election should mark the end of politics and the beginning of serious governance, with the president expected to assemble the best team capable of delivering on the country’s development objectives.



“Politics ends after the election. Governance begins with assembling the best hands to move the country forward,” he said.

Duke argued that political supporters and campaign loyalists should not determine who gets appointed into government, stressing that public offices should be occupied by people with the competence and integrity required to deliver results.

“It’s not those who rallied around you during the campaign that should determine the quality of governance. Politics is over; governance is about getting the best team.”

He added that every government appointee should be guided by the responsibility to improve the country rather than serve personal or political interests.

“Every appointee must have one creed: leave the country better than you met it,” he said.

The PRP candidate said Nigeria’s current economic and institutional challenges required visionary leadership capable of placing national interest above partisan considerations.

He maintained that strengthening public institutions was essential to restoring citizens’ confidence in government and creating the conditions for sustainable economic development.